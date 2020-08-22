Hurricane Marco takes aim at Louisiana; Tropical Storm Laura shifts more to the west

Tropical Storm Laura's projected path has been shifted, placing Houston and southeast Texas firmly in the cone of uncertainty.
Marco has reached category 1 hurricane status. Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Marco has maximum winds of 75 mph. Marco's projected path sends it toward southeast Louisiana and away from the greater Baytown area.
The forecast cone for Marco's landfall shifted Saturday nearly 350 miles to the east and is now aimed at New Orleans.
The system is expected to approach the central Gulf coast Monday afternoon. There are no watches in effect for the Texas coastline.
However, while threats from Marco have diminished, the threat from Tropical Storm Laura has increased for our area, as Laura has shifted west.
The center of Laura is still tracking a little east of Chambers County, and it is possible Laura may become a hurricane.
National Weather Service currently predicts a worst-case scenario for the greater Baytown area to receive 4 to 5 inches of rainfall, up to 10-foor surge, and winds in excess of 100 mph.
Marco becomes hurricane headed for US Gulf Coast
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Marco became a hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico Sunday on a path toward the Louisiana coast as Tropical Storm Laura killed at least seven people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
Laura was headed over Cuba before its path likely took it to the same part of the U.S. coast, also as a potential hurricane. It would be the first time two hurricanes form in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously, according to records dating to at least 1900, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.
The National Hurricane Center said Marco was about 300 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River and heading north-northwest at 14 miles per hour, packing winds of 75 miles per hour. The center warned of life-threatening storm surges and hurricane-force winds along the Gulf Coast.
Haitian civil protection officials said they had received reports that a 10-year-old girl had died when a tree fell on a home in the southern coastal town of Anse-a-Pitres, on the border with the Dominican Republic. Haitian President Jovenel Moise said at least four other people had died during the storm, and in the Dominican Republic, relatives told reporters that a mother and her young son had died after a wall collapsed on them.
Hundreds of thousands were without power in the Dominican Republic, as both countries on the island of Hispaniola suffered heavy flooding.
A hurricane watch was issued for the New Orleans metro area, which Hurricane Katrina pummeled in August 2005.
Laura was centered about 55 miles off the eastern tip of Cuba Sunday, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. It was moving west-northwest at 21 mph.
Crews armed with megaphones in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo had urged dozens of residents in flood-prone areas to evacuate before Laura's heavy rains hit. The storm left more than 100,000 people without water in the Dominican Republic on Saturday night, while earlier it snapped trees and knocked out power to more than 200,000 customers in neighboring Puerto Rico.
It was forecast to move over Cuba on Sunday night or Monday.
Officials in the Florida Keys, which Laura might pass over on its route into the Gulf, declared a local state of emergency and issued a mandatory evacuation order for anyone living on boats, in mobile homes and in campers. Tourists staying in hotels were warned to be aware of hazardous weather conditions and consider changing their plans starting Sunday.
New warnings were added Sunday morning — including a storm surge warning from Morgan City, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and a hurricane warning from Morgan City to the mouth of the Pearl River. A tropical storm warning included Lake Pontchartrain in Louisiana, and metropolitan New Orleans.
A storm surge of up to 6 feet was forecast for parts of coastal Louisiana and Mississippi.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, who declared a state of emergency Friday, asked President Donald Trump for a federal emergency declaration.
People in Louisiana headed to stores to stock up on food, water and other supplies.
Both storms were expected to bring 3 to 6 inches of rain to areas they were passing over or near, threatening flooding.
The hurricane center said the storms were not expected to interact as the region faces an unusually active hurricane season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.