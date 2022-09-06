Robbery
The cashier at a business in the 1000 block of North Main Street reported that about 7 p.m. Friday a man entered the business, pointed a gun at her and stole the cash tray from the register.
Baytown police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said the suspect is described as a black man about 6 feet tall, with a medium build and young. He was wearing khaki overalls, clear safety glasses, black tennis shoes and a face mask. No one was injured.
Weapons incidents
• About 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Pearl Avenue someone reportedly pointed a long rifle at the grandson of a resident.
Fernandez said the rifle was pointed by the passenger of a white SUV as it drove by. The suspect was described as an 18-20-year-old man with a medium brown complexion, dark shoulder-length hair and thick black eyebrows. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jacket.
• A man was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the 900 block of Northwood Drive about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Fernandez said the man was carrying a pistol in his pants while working up the stairs and the pistol went off, striking him in the testicle area.
• A woman reported that she and her husband were in the back parking lot of a hotel in the 7200 block of Eastpoint Boulevard about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when an unknown man approached them and threatened to shoot her husband.
Fernandez said no further information is available at this time.
Burglaries
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 4900 block of East Chase Street Thursday night.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 800 block of North 1st Street early Friday morning.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 4000 block of Interstate 10 about 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
• A weapon was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 5100 block of Interstate 10 about 8:15 a.m. Saturday. The suspect was in a silver four-door passenger car.
• Tools, lawn equipment and other items were reported stolen in the 100 block of East Nazro Street Saturday night.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 200 block of Stewart Avenue over the weekend.
Thefts
• A silver 2014 Jeep Patriot with Texas license 8DV972 was reported stolen in the 4400 block of Tumbleweed Lane about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
• A greed Ford F-250, a green camo trailer and a John Deere lawn mower were reported stolen in the 100 block of Scott Avenue Sunday.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 1200 block of Northwood Drive about 8 a.m. Friday.
• A camera was reported stolen in the 3700 block of Emmet Hutto Boulevard Friday.
• A theft was reported in the 100 block of East James Boulevard Friday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 3900 block of Garth Road Friday.
• A dog was reported stolen in the 600 block of East Hunnicutt Avenue about 10:30 p.m. Friday.
• Loading ramps were reported stolen from an 18-wheeler in the 6800 block of Thompson Road about 8 a.m. Saturday.
• Identity documents were reported stolen in the 100 block of East Murrill Avenue Saturday.
• Electronics and clothing were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2300 block of North Main Street Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.