The council heard an appeal from a business that repaired chipped windshields in the H-E-B parking lot.
Under city ordinance, such open-air vendors can only received two 30-day operating permits each year, and each property owner can only host such vendors for two 30-day periods each year.
The business owner, Larry Young, said his business operates at many H-E-B stores and leases space from that company.
Health department director Tony Gray, whose office manages the permits, said the ordinance does not allow for a variance to be issued. He said the ordinance was put in place in 2004 to address concerns about a large number of tent vendors up and down Garth Road.
Council members upheld the permit denial in conformity with the current ordinance but asked for the ordinance to be put on a future agenda to determine if it needs to be modified.
Police perseverance
When City Council recognizes employees for years of service each month, it stands out when someone reaches the 25-year mark. On Thursday, though, five employees reached that milestone — all from the police department.
Officers Ronald Ellis, Shawn Latta, Steve Ocanas, Robert Parker and Lt. Rene Hinojosa were each honored for their 25 years with the department. Mayor Brandon Capetillo said that there were six officers hired at the same time and five are still with the department.
Fun and fitness
City Council accepted two donations of equipment for city parks.
One, valued at $50,000 from the National Fitness Campaign and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, will partially fund the purchase of a Fitness Court outdoor exercise area. The structure contains numerous outdoor exercise opportunities along with a mobile app to further engage users. Additional funds will come from Be Well Baytown.
The structure will replace the current outdoor exercise equipment at Jenkins Park. That equipment will be moved to another park.
The other donation is of two Teqball tables—an outdoor model for Jenkins Park and an indoor model for the Community Center. Teqball is played using a table similar to a table tennis table, but curved, and uses a soccer ball. Players hit the ball back and forth using any part of their bodies other than arms and hands.
