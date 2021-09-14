A 49-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting in his car at a car wash in the 3600 block of West Baker Road about 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Assistant Police Chief Eric Freed said the man, Troy Sumlin, was from El Lago, a small city near Seabrook.

After the shooting, Sumlin’s car rolled onto West Baker and struck the median, which prompted passersby to call the police.

Freed said police are seeking information about the crime and ask anyone with information to contact Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS.

This is the eighth homicide in Baytown this year.

Two of those cases, including one earlier Sept. 4, were possibly in self-defense.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.