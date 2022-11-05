The Barbers Hill Eagles needed a win, or a loss by two points or less Friday night to secure a berth in the UIL state playoffs. The Eagles shut down the Porter Spartans in the second half and came away with a 28-20 victory at a windy Eagle Stadium.
With 4:06 remaining in the game, Kody Fuentes made sure there would be no heartbreak on the Hill, carving out a 4-yard touchdown run, putting the Eagles on top for good. The victory wrapped up the second place seed for District 8-5A Division 1.
Payton Evans-Pickens and Josh Evans-Pickens, the dynamic quarterback and running back duo from Porter, were stymied all night by the Eagle defense. The Spartans were able to score their only first-half touchdown on a 48-yard touchdown pass from Payton Evans-Pickens to Anthony Portonova on their first drive of the game knotting the score at 7 apiece.
Barbers Hill’s defense was lead by Landen Gaskamp and Brandon Wilson. Play after play, the Eagles were hitting the Spartan rushers behind the line of scrimmage, wreaking havoc all night long. The Hill only surrendered two touchdowns on the evening. One each on the first and last possessions of the game for Porter.
Brady Thompson got the Eagles on the board on the 12th play of the opening drive with a 12-yard touchdown run. Justin Neail's PAT gave the Eagles an early 7-0 lead.
Thompson hit paydirt again with 26 seconds remaining in the half when Kody Fuentes found him in the end zone from 4 yards out, sending the Eagles to the locker room with a 14-13 lead.
The Spartans ran 24 plays in the first half, rushing the ball 23 times for 111 yards and had 48 yards and a touchdown on one pass completion. The Eagles had a more balanced attack, rushing 11 times for 52 yards and a touchdown. Fuentes was 8-11 for 95 yards and a touchdown through the air at the end of the half.
The Fuentes to Thompson connection would strike again from 12 yards out with 8:45 to go in the third quarter, Barbers Hill led 21-13.
A late touchdown from Porter made the final tally 28-20 after a last gasp onside kick was recovered by the Eagles.
With the win, the Eagles will take on the Forney Jackrabbits of District 7 5A in a Region 2 bi-district matchup next week at Eagle Stadium. Time and date are TBD.
