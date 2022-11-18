Evading arrest
• A 34-year-old Baytown man was charged with evading arrest after he reportedly led police about a half-mile in a pursuit starting near Blue Heron Parkway and Barkuloo Road about 1:20 a.m. Friday.
Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said the man, Kiego Monrreal, failed to stop when an officer tried to stop him for failing to maintain a single lane. He was also found to have a Baytown arrest warrant, she said.
• A Baytown man and woman were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and the man was charged with evading after he fled on foot from police officers in the area of Baker Road and Garth Road about 8:40 p.m. Thursday.
Fernandez said someone called police to report children left unattended in a vehicle in a store parking lot.
Police identified the parents of the children as 32-year-old Willie Stephens and 26-year-old Tia Watson, she said. Stephens also had an assault warrant from Harris County, she said.
Robbery
A teenage resident reported being assaulted by a group of acquaintances after he confronted them about kicking his dog in the 900 block of South Main Street Tuesday. They also took his ring, he reported.
Burglaries
• Firearms were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3400 block of Shady Hill Lane Tuesday night.
• A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of Kelly Lane Wednesday night.
• A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 6900 block of North Main Street Thursday.
• Clothing, electronics and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 8000 block of Needlepoint Road Wednesday.
• The detached garage of a home in the 3300 block of Wisconsin Street was reported burglarized Wednesday.
• Electronics were reported stolen in the 1200 block of Northwood Drive Wednesday.
• A home was reported burglarized in the 3800 block of Crosby Cedar Bayou Road Wednesday.
Theft
• A white 2013 Chevrolet Suburban was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Hartt Drive about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. It has “Walker CC” on both sides and “But you didn’t die” on the rear window.
• A license plate was reported stolen in the 3300 block of Rollingbrook Drive Thursday afternoon.
• A stolen mini-excavator was recovered in the 5500 block of North Main Street about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
