Donna Mohlman said from the first phone call she made to The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD a little more than a year ago, everyone she spoke to not only provided accurate, timely information, but also assured her they would stay by her side through the entire process as well as being an advocate at the hospital discharge meeting.
“They always returned phone calls in a timely manner, listening to my concerns and confusion, reassuring me of the power of the team approach and wrap-around services offered by The Harris Center,” Mohlman said. “Since that initial intake, every person of my relative’s care team from doctors, therapists, all nurses-both clinic as well as the 24-hour nurses line-and the Mobile Crisis Outreach Team hotline have been kind, attentive, reassuring, willing to stay with us for as long as it takes to keep our family member safe and healthy. I know The Harris Center saved their life. For the first time in years, I didn’t feel alone in caring for my relatives.”
Mohlman shared her story at The Harris Center Foundation Transforming Lives Luncheon after being invited by Susan Fordice, the Foundation’s executive director.
“What difference does having access to high-quality community-based mental health services make in a person’s life?” Mohlman said. “The difference between life and death.” Mohlman shared her own story about a relative with mental health issues and how local services assisted them.
“In the early 1980s, I had a family member having serious mental health concerns that affected their ability to care for their spouse and children,” she said. “Because they had access to highly trained psychiatrists here in Baytown, the diagnosis of manic-depression (now known as bipolar) allowed for treatment that did not interfere with work schedules. While the marriage did not survive, they went on to retire from ExxonMobil as well as building a very nurturing, supportive relationship with their children in addition to their ex-spouse. Unfortunately, we no longer have such services available in east Harris County.”
Mohlman said she was invited to speak at the inaugural luncheon after submitting an article to the Hogg Foundation magazine, which is expected to be published this fall, and spoke to Fordice.
“When I told her how excited I was to learn the Hogg Foundation magazine was going to print my article, she asked if I could help her. I said absolutely!” Mohlman said. After creating a commercial to promote the event, which was shown at the luncheon, Mohlman was asked to be the lunch speaker.
“I could not say no. This work is too important,” Mohlman said. “The Harris Center has made a tremendous transformation of lives throughout Harris County for decades. We already knew one in five people suffer with serious mental health issues. Three years later, now it is one in three after COVID-19. The bottom line is this is serious business-people’s lives depend on these services-and this is the message I want to get out.” Mohlman said Wayne Young, Harris Center CEO spoke to her after she testified.
“What he said was tell me how I can help,” Mohlman said. “There are no good psychiatric resources (here in Baytown). Back in the day, we used to have high-quality mental health resources here in Baytown, right in my neighborhood, but the hospital and centers were closed, and everyone has to fend for themselves. So, when Wayne asked that question, I looked him in the eye and said I will send a list to him which I did Sunday morning. We’ll see what comes of it, but in the meantime, I have made the connections and engaged the deep pockets. The last thing Wayne wanted all attendees to remember is to call 713-970-7000 24/7 for mental health crisis.”
Fordice thanked the audience for their generous support.
“Your presence today is a special moment for The Harris Center Foundation as a testimony of community support to create philanthropic investments to expand services and activities that will narrow the gap between need and proven, effective programs and interventions,” Fordice said.
One of the purposes of the luncheon was to bring attention to the supplies needed to support the Harris Center’s IDD Day Habilitation Programs. This includes paint/paint brushes, colored pencils, canvases, construction paper, sketch pads and craft supplies. An IDD Day Habilitation Program helps acquire, obtain, and improve self-help, socialization, and adaptive skills necessary to live successfully in the community. It has service plans that are customized based on the individual’s needs but will generally include activities necessary to reinforce therapeutic outcomes. Day habilitation is provided in a group setting other than the person’s residence, typically five days a week, six hours per day.
The center is transforming lives by providing over 1.5 million services to over 90,000 people. It is the state-designated Local Mental Health Authority and the Local Intellectual and Developmental Disability Authority serving Harris County. Its services include:
• Mental health treatment
• Intellectual and developmental disabilities services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.