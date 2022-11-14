Donna Mohlman said from the first phone call she made to The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD a little more than a year ago, everyone she spoke to not only provided accurate, timely information, but also assured her they would stay by her side through the entire process as well as being an advocate at the hospital discharge meeting.

“They always returned phone calls in a timely manner, listening to my concerns and confusion, reassuring me of the power of the team approach and wrap-around services offered by The Harris Center,” Mohlman said. “Since that initial intake, every person of my relative’s care team from doctors, therapists, all nurses-both clinic as well as the 24-hour nurses line-and the Mobile Crisis Outreach Team hotline have been kind, attentive, reassuring, willing to stay with us for as long as it takes to keep our family member safe and healthy. I know The Harris Center saved their life. For the first time in years, I didn’t feel alone in caring for my relatives.”

