Baytown police panel meets tonight Jul 26, 2022

Baytown's Police Advisory Committee will meet at 6 p.m. tonight in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 2401 Market Street.The meeting includes an opportunity for citizens to address the committee about police outreach, community policing, officer training and policy and procedure.Speakers are limited to three minutes, and the law does not allow the committee to discuss items not on the agenda, but input received will help shape discussion at future meetings.The committee will also receive reports on the police department's mental health initiative and other community engagement activities.Persons wishing to speak should sign up in the lobby before the meeting begins. 