Coach Greg Neece has not been seen on the sidelines the last two Anahuac Panther football games and will not be there for the rest of the season.
Neece said he will coach from the press box for the rest of the season, due to a battle with a virus he contracted while in Arizona in the early summer.
He said the virus was dormant until a few weeks ago and then manifested in an illness that forced him from the sidelines.
Anahuac’s favorite coach came to Anahuac School District in 2019 from Newton with a head coaching record of 45-25 record that included five playoff appearances and two district championships. He was a member of the Newton coaching staff when the Eagles won back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018.
Neece has rebuilt the Anahuac Panther football program. When he took over the previous year’s record was 5-6. In 2021, the Panthers were 9-3 and reached the second round of playoffs.
He will be calling plays and directing his team from the press box for the rest of the season, but he said he is not less involved than before the illness struck.
The Panthers, 5-2 this season, are hosting Chambers County rival East Chambers Friday in a District 10-3A game folks are calling the Swamp Bowl.
“We are excited about the opportunity Friday night,” Neece said. “The kids are confident and ready to go! It should be a heck of a Friday night football atmosphere!
Neece was the quarterback for the Southeastern Oklahoma State University football team during one of the most exciting times in Savage football history. He earned his place among the outstanding players in the history of Southeastern sports.
Neece was born March 11, 1967, in Garland, Texas and moved to Edmond, Oklahoma as a young boy. He was an outstanding athlete at Edmond High School where he was a point guard, right fielder, and an All-State quarterback for Coach Jon Lantz.
