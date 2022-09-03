Caleb Nolan Plunkett
Baytown Police Department

Man arrested for kidnapping

Police were sent to the area of Lanier Drive and Missouri Street in reference to a physical dis-turbance Wednesday at a home in the 2100 block of New Jersey Avenue. A woman told police her boyfriend was upset and forced her to get inside his car. He then began driving erratically and refused to stop to let her out and threatened her, police said. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.