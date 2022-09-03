Man arrested for kidnapping
Police were sent to the area of Lanier Drive and Missouri Street in reference to a physical dis-turbance Wednesday at a home in the 2100 block of New Jersey Avenue. A woman told police her boyfriend was upset and forced her to get inside his car. He then began driving erratically and refused to stop to let her out and threatened her, police said.
The woman’s father caught up to the man, and cut in front of him, and stopped, Ana Fernan-dez, Baytown police spokeswoman said.
The man, later identified as 22-year-old Caleb Plunkett, stopped his vehicle and began to flee on foot across the highway. Plunkett was later found and it was discovered he had an active parole warrant for Burglary of a Habitation. He was then transported to the Baytown jail with-out incident, Fernandez said.
The Harris County Assistant District Attorney’s Office accepted a class A misdemeanor offense of Terroristic Threats and a class A misdemeanor offense of Unlawful Restraint on Plunkett, Fernandez said.
Thefts
A vehicle was burglarized Wednesday in the 800 block of North Commerce. A total of $500 worth of items were stolen.
Firearms were stolen out of a vehicle Wednesday in the 100 block of West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg.
Power tools worth $189 were stolen from a vehicle Wednesday in the 5000 block of Garth Road. Police arrested a man for the theft.
Thieves took advantage of an unlocked vehicle and stole several items Wednesday in the 900 block of North Ashbel Street. The thieves stole a duffle bag with children’s clothing and two bottles of perfume, police said. The items were reported to be worth $300.
Several items were stolen from a vehicle Wednesday in the 4400 block of Interstate 10. A phone valued at $400, electronic equipment totaling $189, and computer equipment worth $600 were stolen.
A catalytic converter worth $1,200 was stolen Wednesday in the 7200 block of Eastpoint Boule-vard.
Entertainment equipment worth $89 was stolen Wednesday in the 4900 block of Garth Road.
A gun was reported stolen Wednesday in the 4900 block of Meadowood Circle.
Office equipment worth $20 was stolen from a vehicle Thursday in the 1000 block of 1st Street.
Police said $1,000 worth of items plus $69 in clothing was stolen from a vehicle in a past re-port that occurred Aug. 31 in the 4500 block of North Main Street.
Recreational sports equipment worth $275 was stolen Thursday from an apartment complex in the 2900 block of West Baker Road.
Thieves broke into a vehicle and stole several items Thursday in the 6400 block of Hunters Creek Lane. Computer equipment worth $1,000 and phones valued at $1,250 were stolen.
About $221 in clothing was reported stolen Thursday in the 4000 block of I-10.
Police said the director of nursing for a local rehabilitation center in the 700 block of Rolling-brook Drive reported Thursday that several narcotic medications and a log sheet were missing from a medication cart.
Burglaries
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Wednesday in the 6400 block of Garth Road.
A vehicle was burglarized Thursday in the 6600 block of Hunters Creek Lane. About $200 worth of items were stolen.
Burglars stole multiple power tools Thursday from a home in the 2100 block of East Road. Al-most $10,000 in power tools plus $250 in photographic equipment were stolen in the incident.
Entertainment equipment valued at $500 was stolen Thursday in the 800 block of North Com-merce Street.
A vehicle was broken into Wednesday night in the 600 block of Rollingbrook Drive. A total of $25 worth of items were stolen.
Stolen vehicle
A $12,000 vehicle was stolen Wednesday from a residence in the 6400 block of Garth Road.
A silver 2001 GMC truck worth $1,500 was stolen Thursday morning in the 1500 block of Ivie Lee Street. The truck’s license plate number is FYG96. Police added there is a large crack on the left side of the truck bed.
A white Toyota passenger was stolen Thursday from an apartment complex in the 600 block of Rollingbrook Drive but was later located abandoned in the 3700 block of Roberts Boulevard by Harris County Sheriff deputies. It had run into another vehicle and then a house in the area.
A report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Thursday in the 1000 block of I-10. A 41-year-old woman was found with the vehicle, which had been reported stolen out by the Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office.
Assault cases
A 35-year-old woman told police her 23-year-old boyfriend assaulted her Wednesday in the 1600 block of Garth Road.
The victim arrived home with boyfriend, Ana Fernandez, Baytown police spokeswoman, said.
Fernandez said the boyfriend became upset at the woman over a text she received. He then began slapping her in the face, pulling her hair and breaking her phone on the ground, she said.
The boyfriend got in his truck and drove away.
The Harris County Assistant District Attorney accepted charges for Assault Family Violence. A warrant will be issued for boyfriend’s arrest, Fernandez said.
Felony with gun arrested
Police arrested a 29-year-old man Wednesday at the corner of West Main Street and Pelly Street for a felony warrant out of Harris County. He was reported to be a felon in possession of a firearm.
Drug arrest
A man and a woman were arrested for traffic and drug possession Wednesday in the 2400 block of North Alexander Drive.
