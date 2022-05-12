The Baytown Area Democrats invites the public to attend a forum featuring candidates on the primary runoff election ballot.
Doors for the forum will open at 6:30 p.m. tonight with the forum beginning at 7 p.m. in the Gray Science Building, Room 113 on the Lee College campus, 200 Lee Drive, Baytown. The forum is open to the public.
Lee College speech professors Mandy Thayer and Christine Courteau will serve as moderators.
Attendees can submit written questions for the candidates. The moderators will also compile questions for back up.
The organization has reached out to the Democratic candidates on the primary election ballot, Secretary Rhonda Lopez said
“We know some of the candidates [who] are coming. But I anticipate that could change,” Lopez said, adding the Democratic Party has four judicial races on the runoff ballot.
“We’ve invited them all,” she said.
Lopez added some candidates will appear in person while others will appear virtually through WebX videoconferencing.
Some of the candidates expected to show up include Andrea Beall, who is running in the Texas 185th District Court race. Lopez said Beall’s opponent, incumbent Jason Luong, is not expected to attend.
Candidates in the Texas 208th District Court race are expected to be at the forum. Beverly Armstrong will come in person, Lopez said. Her opponent, Kimberly McTorry, will appear via WebX, Lopez said.
A similar situation is expected for candidates in the Texas 312th District Court race. Incumbent Clinton “Chip” Wells will be at the forum in person, while challenger Teresa J. Waldrop will attend through WebX.
In the Harris County Civil Court at Law No. 4 race, Lopez said M. K. “Monica” Singh will appear via WebX, while her opponent, Treasea Trevino has not said if she will attend.
Lopez said they have also invited some candidates in statewide races. For the Texas Attorney General’s race, Democratic candidates Rochelle Garza and Joe Jaworski have been invited to the forum. Lopez said Jaworski will appear via WebX.
Michelle Beckley and Mike Collier, both running as Democrats for the Lieutenant Governor’s race, have been invited, but they have not indicated if they plan on attending, Lopez said.
Janet Dudding, a Democratic candidate for the Texas Comptroller’s race, is expected to attend via WebX. Angel Vega, Dudding’s opponent, has not indicated if he intends to show up or not.
Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez, Democratic candidates for the Texas Land Commissioner’s race, have been invited, but Kleberg has said he is not attending, Lopez said. Martinez has not said if she will attend, Lopez said.
To find out the latest on the candidate forum or for questions, email badbaytown-dems@gmail.com.
Early voting for the runoff race is from May 16 through 20. Election Day is May 24. For the lat-est on polling locations, visit www.harrisvotes.org.
