Pilot Club of Baytown selects Susan Pitts as 2022-2023 Pilot International Club Ambassador of the Year

Pictured from left, Kaci Garcia (Susan’s daughter), Delores Ellis and Janet Hall (selection committee members), Ambassador Susan Pitts and Allene DonCarlos (selection committee member)

Susan Pitts is named 2022-2023 Pilot International Club Ambassador by the Pilot Club of Baytown.  Susan is indeed an outstanding Pilot Club member.  Selection guidelines are the candidate be active in an assigned role within the club, in projects addressing Pilot’s areas of service focus and fundraising activities while supporting Pilot International.  The committee appointed by the club members to select 2022-2023 Pilot International Club Ambassador are Delores Ellis, Janet Hall and Allene DonCarlos. 

 Susan has been in Pilot over ten years – she joined in 2012, sponsored by Mary Beth Hrabina. Susan has served in many leadership roles in the Pilot Club, President  in 2020-21 and prior to that was President-Elect. Currently she is a Director on the Board, co-leader in the fundraising of pecan sales and of the Alzheimer’s Walk and is active in all Community Projects of the Club.  

