Pilot Club of Baytown selects Susan Pitts as 2022-2023 Pilot International Club Ambassador of the Year

Susan Pitts is named 2022-2023 Pilot International Club Ambassador by the Pilot Club of Baytown. Susan is indeed an outstanding Pilot Club member. Selection guidelines are the candidate be active in an assigned role within the club, in projects addressing Pilot’s areas of service focus and fundraising activities while supporting Pilot International. The committee appointed by the club members to select 2022-2023 Pilot International Club Ambassador are Delores Ellis, Janet Hall and Allene DonCarlos.
Susan has been in Pilot over ten years – she joined in 2012, sponsored by Mary Beth Hrabina. Susan has served in many leadership roles in the Pilot Club, President in 2020-21 and prior to that was President-Elect. Currently she is a Director on the Board, co-leader in the fundraising of pecan sales and of the Alzheimer’s Walk and is active in all Community Projects of the Club.
Susan has served on all division in the club structure – her leadership knowledge has gotten the club through many bumps. She has attended leadership training at Pilot International, Pilot Texas District conventions and Fall Councils. She also served on the Pilot Lifeline Board until the organization dissolved in 2021.
Susan Pitts was born in Baytown many moons ago to Leroy “Pete” O’Sullivan and Mary Margaret O’Sullivan. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School from elementary to 8th grade and then attended High School at Ross S. Sterling. She retired from ExxonMobil after 35 years of service.
Susan is a loving and caring mother of two children Kaci Garcia and Eric Barton and 5 Grandchildren, Zach, Ryan, Kayla, Cade and Mia. Grandson Zach Phillips recently joined the Navy and is stationed in San Diego and other Pilots join in her pride.
She has a main interest which is very near and dear to her heart, as well as the heart of many Pilots! That interest happens to be Alzheimer’s, as she lost her Mother to that disease. She loves Mexican food, wine and margaritas. Susan’s daughter Kaci says – “Mom is my ride or die and best Friend! Proud Navy GaGa!!!!
