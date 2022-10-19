Baytown police mental health officers continue to be busy, with an average of more than one call a day in recent weeks, Assistant Police Chief Mike Holden told members of the Baytown Police Advisory Committee at its regular Tuesday meeting. More than half of those calls result in a person being involuntarily committed for mental health evaluation.

Holden attended the meeting on behalf of Chief John Stringer, who was out of town for training.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.