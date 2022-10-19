Baytown police mental health officers continue to be busy, with an average of more than one call a day in recent weeks, Assistant Police Chief Mike Holden told members of the Baytown Police Advisory Committee at its regular Tuesday meeting. More than half of those calls result in a person being involuntarily committed for mental health evaluation.
Holden attended the meeting on behalf of Chief John Stringer, who was out of town for training.
He said that in August, police responded to 34 mental health calls, with 22 resulting in emergency detention orders, which are necessary for involuntary commitment. In September there were 38 calls with 24 emergency detention orders. So far in October there were 21 calls and 11 emergency detention orders.
He said that in some cases the subject of a mental health call voluntarily agrees to hospitalization. Those are not counted as emergency detention orders.
Holden said that Stringer is looking for grant funding for a civilian employee to follow up on mental health calls to reduce the number of people who have repeated contact with the police because of such issues. He said that person would work much like the two civilian crime victim advocates now employed by the department using grant money.
Mental health was one of the first priorities of the police advisory committee, which was formed as one of the responses to the shooting of a mentally ill woman by a Baytown police officer in May of 2019.
The department has created a mental health unit consisting of officers on each shift who receive advanced training in addition to the training all officers receive in dealing with mentally ill individuals.
Another part of the response was the deployment of computer pads that allow officers to speak directly with a mental health clinician any time of the day or night to help respond to situations. Holden said that was used seven times in August and four times in September, resulting in emergency detention orders once in August and twice in September.
Holden also updated the group on recruiting efforts. He said the force currently has 159 sworn officers. It has remained about 15 officers below its authorized force of 175 for a year or more, with new hires balanced by retirements and other departures.
He said the recent action by the city to improve police pay and benefits has resulted in many contacts from officers currently working at other agencies and the department is working to streamline its hiring of experienced officers who meet hiring standards.
No members of the public signed up to speak at the meeting, but committee member June Stansky signed up for public comment to express her displeasure at the not guilty verdict reached last week in the aggravated assault trial of the police officer involved in the deadly 2019 shooting and in the fact that he remains employed by the police department.
This was also the committee’s first meeting since new terms began. Former Vice Chairperson Marissa Moreno was elected to chair the committee and Michael Springer was elected vice chair.
Two newly appointed members were welcomed to their first meeting: Natalie Robinson and Doris Thomas.
