Baytown Christian quarterback Braydon Anderson sprints downfield after breaking through a couple of tackles toward the goal line during the Bulldogs' game against Fredericksburg Heritage on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin.
Baytown Christian running back Kadyn Ofori fights off an Eagle defender during the Bulldog's playoff game against Fredericksberg Heritage on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin.
Baytown Christian receiver Cade Lineberry fights through an Eagle tackle during the Bulldogs' game against Fredericksburg Heritage on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
A flock of Eagles swoop in on Baytown Christian's Caden Norris as he barrels toward the end zone on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Baytown Christian's Kadyn Ofori slides into recover an Eagle fumble during the Bulldogs' playoff game against Fredericksburg Heritage on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Baytown Christian running back Kadyn Ofori fights off an Eagle defender during the Bulldog's playoff game against Fredericksberg Heritage on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin.
Tied at 44 apiece with a berth in the TAPPS D3 six man football state semifinals on the line, BCA blocked Heritage Christian’s go-ahead PAT with 4:49 remaining in the game.
On the second play of the ensuing drive, Braydon Anderson eluded two Eagle defenders in the backfield before sprinting around the left side and up the sideline for a 47-yard game-winning touchdown.
Anderson, who rushed for 284 yards and 4 touchdowns on 22 carries, and passed for 252 yards and 3 touchdowns, propelled the Bulldogs to a 52-44 victory at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Texas Lutheran University.
The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs will meet No. 2 state-ranked Bulverde Bracken for a chance to play for a third state championship next Friday night in Hutto.
