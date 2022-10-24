Join the Baytown Historical Preservation Association for a real treat at their Heritage Scaritage Festival on Saturday, October 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Republic of Texas Plaza, 5117 North Main Street in Baytown.
The porches of the historic homes will each be decorated in different Halloween themes, and children can Trick-or-Treat from each of them.
They can have their fortune read, visit with a witch, and play a game with a swashbuckling pirate if they dare.
Costumes are encouraged, and be sure you grab your camera to take your Halloween-themed photos.
Children’s activities will include pumpkin decorating and fun games. They can look “spooktacular” by having their faces painted by the National Art Honor Society from Goose Creek Memorial High School.
Visit the Wooster School, and take a seat in an authentic 1894 school desk to listen to the schoolmarm recite the story of “Room on the Broom.”
The Baytown Historical Preservation Association will be selling its limited edition tree ornament depicting the famous Trophy Barbershop in its gift shop and other items relating to Baytown.
They will also be taking orders for their beautiful wreaths, swags, and garland made of fragrant evergreens from the Pacific Northwest that will arrive fresh after Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.