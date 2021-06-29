The U.S. Congress authorized the construction of the USS Texas, the second Navy ship to be named after a state, on June 24, 1910. The winning bid of $5,830,000 — excluding the price of armor and armament — was submitted by Newport News Shipbuilding. The contract was signed and the plans were delivered to the building yard seven days later. The Texas’ keel was laid down on April 17, 1911 at Newport News, Virginia. She was launched on May 18, 1912. She was commissioned on March 12, 1913.
On April 17, 1947, the Battleship Texas Commission was established by the Texas Legislature to care for the ship. The $225,000 necessary to pay for towing her from Baltimore to San Jacinto was the commission’s first task. On March 17, 1948, The Texas began her journey to her new anchorage along the busy Houston Ship Channel near the San Jacinto Monument at San Jacinto State Park, arriving on April 20, where she was turned over to the State of Texas the next day to serve as a permanent memorial.
After reading the above and viewing the below 2008 video link, you may become a little bit excited about the possibility of the Battleship Texas coming to Baytown.
However, over 90% of the people I have talked with, over the last two years, really don’t have any idea of the true place in history the ship holds nor what she will mean to us, if she comes to Baytown.
The video, I have watched many times, I think explains the true, exciting history of the Texas and it will enhance greatly your appreciation for what the ship is and what she has done! The video is only 10 minutes long and is best viewed on your computer, but you can also view it on your iPhone. After viewing it you will understand why, several of us have been working so hard, these last few years, to secure the battleship for Baytown and for it to be docked at Bayland Island. Write a letter, as to what you think about the Battleship, to the editor. Your comments would be very appreciated by all of the Sun’s readers.
Jay Eshbach, Chairman
Bring the Battleship to Baytown
