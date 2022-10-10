Live United

The United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County will open the 2023 – 2024 Community Impact Grant Funding Application on November 1.  

United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County’s funding process is volunteer-led. Nearly 50 community volunteers participate in the grant review process. They spend time reviewing the requests for funding and then align these requests with the funding goals. Using a scoring method that makes the competitive funding process fair to all applicants, they develop grant funding recommendations. These recommendations are presented to the Board of Directors who make the final decision for funding. The United Way currently partners with 16 local agencies through the Community Impact Grant, both through the funding process as well as capacity building efforts. 

