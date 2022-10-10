The United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County will open the 2023 – 2024 Community Impact Grant Funding Application on November 1.
United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County’s funding process is volunteer-led. Nearly 50 community volunteers participate in the grant review process. They spend time reviewing the requests for funding and then align these requests with the funding goals. Using a scoring method that makes the competitive funding process fair to all applicants, they develop grant funding recommendations. These recommendations are presented to the Board of Directors who make the final decision for funding. The United Way currently partners with 16 local agencies through the Community Impact Grant, both through the funding process as well as capacity building efforts.
Funding for grants is made possible because of the annual campaign that is currently underway. Donors who make a gift are investing into the betterment of the community. The applicants for funding agree to set measurable goals and then report on these quarterly. The grant reports are compiled to create the quarterly report that is then shared with donors. Donors learn how their gift was invested and agencies track data that shows how their work makes a difference. “The Community Impact Grant is more than just funding.” said United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County Executive Director Melissa Reabold. “Through the grant process and subsequent partnership with those awarded funds, we are able to support local agencies beyond just the dollar – through networking, capacity building, and community recognition, our funded partners are able to increase and magnify their collective impact.”
Human service nonprofit organizations that provide programs and services in the Baytown area and Chambers County are encouraged to attend a Grant Funding Orientation to learn more about the Community Impact Grant and the application process on Monday, October 31 at 1 p.m. More information about our funding opportunities can be found on website, visit: https://www.unitedwaygbacc.org/funded-partners.
About United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County
For more than 75 years, United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County has served the community, which covers Baytown, Highlands, and Chambers County. With a focus on education, health, financial stability, and basic needs, United Way collaborates and partners with local human service organizations that provide programs tackling community-wide issues.
