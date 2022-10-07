Investigating Ranger calls force ‘reasonable’
HOUSTON — The trial of Baytown police officer Juan Delacruz, charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the May, 2019, shooting death of 44-year-old Pamela Turner in Baytown, started Thursday in the 183rd District Court in Houston.
Jury selection began Sept. 1 and continued through Tuesday, with the jury being sworn in Thursday. After a formal reading of the grand jury indictment, Delacruz pled not guilty.
Assistant District Attorney Timothy Adams gave his opening statement and called the prosecution’s first three witnesses. Defense Attorney Gregory Cagle reserved his opening statement to the beginning of the defense case.
In his opening statement, Adams told the jury that he would emphasize two points in prosecuting the case: Turner’s death did not have to happen and that it should not have happened.
He gave a review of the timeline of the encounter, which would be given with more specific times by later witnesses. He said that about 10 p.m. the night of May 13, 2019, Delecruz pulled into the parking lot, saw Turner, and checked to see if she had outstanding warrants. (She did. Adams referred to them as warrants for missing a court date).
Delacruz, who was on duty, left to respond to another call and returned about 15 minutes later. She was walking. He pulled up beside her and got out of his vehicle. Turner then walked around the patrol car and ran toward her apartment.
Delacruz returned to his vehicle, drove up to her, and again got out of his patrol car. He pulled out his Taser and used it on Turner, who fell to the ground. They then struggle, both on the ground, and Delacruz deployed his Taser again, Adams said.
Delacruz then put his Taser in his left hand and pulled out his handcuffs with his right hand, and tried to handcuff Turner one-handed. In the struggle, Turner got control of the Taser.
Delacruz then got up and backed away. He fired his weapon five times, Adams said, striking Turner three times: in the stomach, chest and face.
Adams told the jury that at the end of the testimony when the judge gives them their instructions, they will hear that “Any unjustified killing is a crime, whether you are a police officer or not.”
Then testimony started.
The prosecution’s first witness, apartment manager Alexis Fonseca, provided testimony about the background of the case, confirming that Turner was a resident of the Brixton Apartments at 1601 Garth Road.
She also said Delacruz was a resident of the complex who lived there rent-free in exchange for providing security services. She said that kind of arrangement is common.
Her testimony also set the stage for the introduction of video from apartment security cameras. A camera focused on the gate from inside the complex provided a view of the basic timeline Adams had outlined in his opening statement.
Fonseca testified that she lived on site and heard the gunshots. She went outside a couple of minutes later but had not seen the actual shooting.
The second witness was Texas Ranger Eric Lopez, who was the lead investigator.
Lopez said he was assigned to the case May 15. (Baytown police said at the time that the Rangers were asked to take over the investigation to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.)
Lopez said his first action was to talk with Baytown investigators. He then went to the scene, accompanied by other Rangers, to interview witnesses including apartment staff and neighbors. He also reviewed security video, body camera video and electronic records from the patrol car.
From those data sources, he said the timeline was:
At 10:25, Delacruz’s patrol car is seen leaving after the first encounter with Turner.
At 10:28, Delacruz received information on his data terminal confirming warrants.
At 10:40, Delacruz drives back into the complex and approaches Turner.
At 10:41, they can be seen struggling.
At 10:42, Turner is not visible in the frame and Delacruz can be seen firing his gun five times.
Almost immediately, Delacruz can be heard on his radio reporting shots fired.
In cross-examination, Cagle asked if Lopez had been through training by the Force Science Institute, which trains law enforcement in science-based understanding of the use of force.
Lopez said he has had the first 40-hour course offered by the institute.
Cagle used the testimony to introduce concepts from shooting investigation research.
One was the concept that action is faster than reaction, meaning that an officer in a dangerous situation cannot react to what another person does as fast as the other person takes the action.
The other was the concept that there is a measurable delay between the time an officer makes the decision to fire a gun and the time the trigger is pulled. This explains why self-defense shootings often result in the assailant being shot in the back, Cagle said—they can turn in the time between the firing decision and the actual firing.
Cagle also said the arrest warrants were based on a Class A misdemeanor assault charge against Turner and two Class B misdemeanor assault charges for criminal mischief. (Adams later rebutted that the warrants were issued for Turner’s failure to appear as ordered to answer the charges).
He also said that running from an officer attempting to make a legal arrest, as Turner is seen doing in the security video, constitutes a felony, as does resisting arrest.
Cagle asked Lopez if he came to a conclusion about if the use of deadly force by Delacruz was justified.
“Yes, my opinion was that it was reasonable,” Lopez said. He said he reported that conclusion to both the Harris County District Attorney and the Baytown Police Department.
The final witness for the day was Taser expert John Stanley, a retired Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who has also worked for the company that produces Taser weapons.
Hired by the state as an expert witness both in Taser use and in use of force, Stanley said his conclusion was “It was not objectively reasonable.” He said that view was based on looking at the totality of the context.
Much of the testimony about the Taser use was from the report by Delacruz that, after obtaining control of the Taser, Turner used it in contact mode on his testicles.
Stanley said the manufacturer specifically warns against use of the Taser on the head, neck or genitals, as serious bodily harm can result. He said he was not aware of any specific research on the effects of Taser deployment on the testicles.
While earlier testimony by Lopez was that examination of the physical evidence did not support or contradict Delacruz’s report of the Taser being used on him, Stanley said the video shows him reacting when Turner is seen holding the Taser in in crotch area, supporting the claim.
He said the Taser is not lethal.
Cagle asked if weapons not items defined as deadly weapons — even pillows — could be used to cause death, Stanley agreed they could.
The model of Taser used by Delacruz can be shot once to incapacitate, connected to barbs on 25-foot lead wires. After that, it can be used only in contact mode to induce “pain compliance,” Stanley said.
Testimony continues Friday.
