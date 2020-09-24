The Baytown Republican Women organization is hosting a voter registration drive event on Saturday from at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harris County Republican Party’s Baytown office parking lot near Pipeline Grill, 4721 Garth Road.
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5.
“With the deadline to register to vote is fast approaching, you do not want to miss the opportunity to vote in the upcoming presidential election,” Lillian Sockwell, 1st Vice President. “Don’t leave it to chance.”
To check your registration status, visit www.hctax.net/Voter/Search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.