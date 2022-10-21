The Chambers County Library System in partnership with the City of Mont Belvieu, Eastern Rim Funny Book & Vintage Con, and Nerd Fest brings back Nerd Con.  Nerd Con will be a day filled with games, panels, vendors, celebrity guests, and more.  The event will take place at Eagle Pointe Recreation Complex in Mont Belvieu.  Free to park and attend!  This year’s theme is: “Nerd Con: Back in Time”, with a nod to the 80’s.

Fans of cons will know exactly what to expect.  Those of you who need some details, here are the basics.  Comic book conventions are popular events attended by hundreds and sometimes thousands of people.  Cons are usually held at convention centers, community centers, and yes, even libraries.  A large number of attendees participate in cosplay where people dress as their favorite comic book, anime, or pop culture characters.  So feel free to dress as your favorite character because there will be cash prizes! 

