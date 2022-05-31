It’s not always possible to get out and really get to know the world outside of our own communities, especially outside our national borders.
But sometimes we can bring the world to us – and make international connections that can last a lifetime.
That’s what happens when a family in the United States brings a foreign exchange student into their home, according to a local representative of SHARE! (exclamation point included), a student exchange program.
A Winnie resident, Marlo Hunt is the coordinator who covers, among other areas, Baytown and its environs. She speaks with exuberance about the experience of being a host family. And she speaks from experience. She an her husband, Kevin Hunt, have hosted 21 students over the years.
The goal of the program is to increase understanding between countries,” she said. “We work with partner organizations around the world to help people come together, work together, cooperate and understand each other, to foster good will, understanding and tolerance of people who think differently than we do.”
SHARE! is part of the Educational Resource Development Trust, a nonprofit educational foundation established in 1974.
What it is
It’s not a one-for-one exchange where one household in the United States sends a student abroad to live with the family of the student who is staying with them, as the name might suggest.
Students and their families from around the world connect with organizations in their home countries, and then SHARE! connects them with host families in the United States. Students come from more than 20 countries, including Germany, France, Spain, Hong Kong, Thailand, Mongolia, Romania, Jordan, Italy, Norway, Morocco, Poland, Vietnam and Brazil. Hunt said most of the students she places are from Germany and Spain.
All the students speak English, come fully medically insured and bring their own spending money for personal expenses. They attend the host family’s local high school for a school year or semester.
Host families provide a bed and three meals a day, as well as a loving environment, friendship and a desire to share American culture. They are expected to include the visiting student in family activities. There are no additional fees for the host families.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to introduce these kids to Southeast Texas, to football games, homecoming, prom, all the typical high school experiences, plus the holiday experience” Hunt said.
“It’s such an adventure. They wake up every day seeing something new, the Texas sunsets, their first pep rally, even some of the things we live through here on the Gulf,” she said, alluding to extreme Texas weather like heat and hurricanes.
How it works
There’s an intense vetting process on both ends before a student is placed, Hunt said. In addition to background checks, both families and students fill out questionnaires designed to make as perfect as possible a fit. That’s to avoid things like placing a student with an allergy to pet dander into a home with cats.
Families interested in becoming hosts for a students can contact their local Exchange Program Coordinator to schedule your host family visit. For this area, that would be Hunt at 409-781-4209 or sharesouthwest@gmail.com.
What to expect
“Part of the orientation and my job is to help host families understand that when students arrive they will look like every other teenager in our area, but they were raised completely differently, they think differently, they process things differently,” Hunt said.
Should issues arise, SHARE! is there to mediate and work on solutions. Should all else fail, as sometimes happens, she said, the student can be moved to another family.
A successful host family is one that’s open to communication and to really listening to the student.
“Just because they are saying ‘yes’ doesn’t necessarily mean they are understanding you,” she said. “You need to be able to say, ‘Explain to me what you’re trying to say because what it means in English might not be the same as what it means to you.’
They must take time to understand and to try to see things through their eyes,” she said.
Going to school in the United States is certainly a life-changing opportunity for foreign students, but they’re not alone in reaping the benefits. Mark and Nancy Hall of Baytown currently are hosting Henry Wong, 18, an exchange student from Hong Kong.
“It’s a cultural experience, learning about Hong Kong, about its culture, its history, its food and his life experience,” Mark Hall said. “It’s like traveling to Hong Kong with traveling to Hong Kong. And like sharing about our lives with people from another country without having to travel there. It’s exciting and it’s been a lot of fun.”
Wong’s situation is different than most of the students who come to the United States through SHARE! He has been with the Halls since August and will head home on June 5. But he’ll return in the fall to attend Lee College. Because of that, he was allowed to get a Texas driver’s license. Hall was waiting at the testing site for Wong as he spoke with The Sun.
SHARE! Isn’t a religious organization, but Hall said he and his wife were called by God to host Wong.
“To us, it’s a ministry,” he said. “We learned of him coming here and there was a calling especially for him. God called us to do this,” he said, explaining that Wong chose to get involved with the Halls’ church, Baytown memorial Baptist, and its youth program as soon as he arrived.
Wong graduated from Baytown Christian School this month.
Hunt and Hall agree the hosting experience impacts much more than just the time a student stays with the family. Hunt has visited with the families of some of her students and has been deeply touched by their appreciation, she said.
On their home turf, she said, “the students are so proud to show us their country and especially to show us their families.You really do become one big happy family.
The Halls hosted a student from Sudan a decade ago who wound up staying in the United States. They remain close.
“On Facebook, we’re Mom and Dad, his kids are our grandkids, our natural children are his brothers and sisters. He has completely integrated into our family,” Hall said. “We hope that happens again with Henry.”
Hall is on the Lee College Board of Regents which, he said, is why he encouraged Wong to attend Lee.
The need is now
SHARE! Is committed to finding host homes for every student accepted into the program. Hunt said, she needs hosts for 146 students. The response from families hasn’t been as robust this year as it has in the past, and Hunt is urging people to step up.
She pointed out that there is no one way for a family to look to be accepted as host families. Traditional two-parent families, with or without children, single parents and retired couples all are eligible.
“Any adult with a safe, clean, loving environment is encouraged to host,” SHARE! says.
“The challenge is getting families to say yes. They’re nervous and maybe afraid of the unknown,” Hunt said, emphasizing that the connection
between student and host family
begins long before they meet in person.
Both sides are encouraged to connect and engage as soon as the match it made. That way, when the family picks up their student at the airport, no one feels like strangers.
“Take a leap of faith,” Hunt implored. “Once you do it, you’re hooked.”
