The holidays are all about traditions. And, helping others. Goodfellows, now in its ninth decade, is expected to provide toys for thousands of Baytown area children this year. It’s a community effort that helps give Christmas to children in families that for some reason or another cannot afford to.
Founded by Sun owner and publisher Bob Matherne, Goodfellows has helped low-income families every year since 1931.
Over the years since that time long ago, the Goodfellows have grown in number as the demand for more attention to underprivileged children increased.
Because of the increase in the number of deserving children and the higher cost of the items for Goodfellows, more money is needed this year than in past years.
For these reasons the Goodfellows must rise to the challenge, which means more Goodfellows are needed. All you have to do to become a Goodfellow is to make a contribution to the annual Christmas fund.
The annual Goodfellows drive, now sponsored by Baytown Junior Forum, demonstrates holiday spirit. Those who volunteer with the drive or make a donation help not only give toys to a child on Christmas morning, but also spread good cheer to good families who need it. Volunteers collect money, buy toys, take and process applications, organize the drive and distribute the toys in pillowcases. They spend a great amount of time on this project because it’s a worthwhile one that shows how much residents care about the children in their community.
Those wanting to support the Goodfellows effort can write checks to:
Goodfellows c/o Baytown Junior Forum
PO Box 8116
Baytown, Texas 77522
“Once a Goodfellow, always a Goodfellow” is a fitting slogan that has been a part of the drive. Many Baytonians have contributed over the years, a practice that is being continued by their children.
The true spirit of Christmas is shown by the Goodfellows. Why don’t you be a Goodfellow this year? Make your contribution today.
