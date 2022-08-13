Traffic fatality
A Baytown man riding a bicycle was killed in a traffic accident about 6 a.m. Thursday on West Main Street at Highway 146. Police have not yet released his name, spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said.
Shooting incidents
• A gunshot was reported at a motel in the 600 block of North Alexander Drive about 9 a.m. Thursday. Fernandez said no one was injured and the gun was possibly fired accidentally.
• A 15-year-old reported being shot in the forearm outside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Main Street Tuesday. He was taken to a Pasadena hospital for treatment. He described the suspect as a Hispanic man in a gray minivan.
Robberies
• A man reported that another man approached him at a motel in the 600 block of North Alexander Drive about 8 p.m. Wednesday, pointed a gun at his chest and demanded his money. The suspect escaped with cash.
The suspect was described as a white man with red hair and tattoos “all over.” He was wearing a black hoodie, blue shorts and a backpack. He escaped in a red Chevrolet Silverado.
• A man and woman reportedly robbed a convenience store in the 1000 block of Garth Road about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. The clerk said the pair entered the store and the woman pepper-sprayed the clerk; the man then threw the clerk to the floor and took cash.
The female suspect was described as a heavy-set white woman with a light complexion, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 275 pounds. She was wearing a black muscle shirt, black shorts and wore her long black hair in a ponytail.
The male suspect was described as a slim black man with a dark brown complexion, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was wearing dark-colored jeans and a multi-colored shirt with blue, black and white. He had a hat that matched the shirt’s colors and pattern.
They fled in a gray SUV.
Missing person
An 18-year-old woman identified as Indie Gaston was reported missing from the 200 block of East James Street Tuesday.
She is described as a black woman with a slim build, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and very long black braids.
Burglaries
• Vehicle parts and accessories were reported stolen in the 4200 block of North Main Street Thursday.
• A gun was reported stolen in the 1300 block of Jefferson Street Thursday.
• Money was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 4700 block of Interstate 10 early Thursday afternoon.
• Tools, clothing and other items were reported stolen from a building in the 4200 block of North Main Street Thursday.
• A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2100 block of Maryland Avenue Thursday.
Thefts
• A 28-year-old Houston man identified as David P. Banks was charged with theft after reportedly stealing a golf cart from a car dealership and fleeing from police trying to stop in about 4 p.m. Monday.
When officers slowed to a stop in front of the golf cart to get Banks to stop, he continued driving and struck the vehicles, causing minor damage and no injuries, Fernandez said.
• A gold 2001 Chevrolet Malibu was reported stolen at a restaurant in the 4400 block of Interstate 10 Wednesday afternoon.
• A maroon 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen in the 300 block of Tri City Beach Road Wednesday.
• Two travel trailers were reported stolen in the 4200 block of North Main Street Tuesday.
• Money and a phone were reported stolen in the 4500 block of Garth Road Wednesday.
• A motorcycle was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Garth Road Wednesday.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 1000 block of Massey Tompkins Road about 8 a.m. Thursday.
• A bicycle was reported stolen in the 1500 block of North Alexander Drive about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
• A green 1994 Ford F-150 extended cab pickup was reported stolen in the 900 block of North Pruett Street Thursday.
