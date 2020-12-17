Baytown alum Alan H. Green joins Alysha Umphress and Joel Waggoner in the streaming production “Holiday Getaway,” available 6:30 p.m. Friday through 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The show, produced by Barrington Stage Company of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, is available for $25 at barringtonstageco.org
Baytown seems an unlikely destination for a Broadway singer/actor sidelined by the COVID-19 shutdown of New York City’s theater district—but it was also an unlikely path that took a former Robert E. Lee High School football player and salutatorian Alan H. Green to Broadway.
Green was getting ready to start a new Broadway show, “Blue,” directed by Phylicia Rashad, when the pandemic closed down live theaters.
“I actually came straight to Baytown because I thought that the airports were going to shut down, and physically not being able to get to my mother at that point was worse than maybe even getting COVID.
“I bought a ticket and went to Baytown, and have basically been [here] with my mother and my sister since March,” he said.
He said he has been more fortunate than some of his colleagues, having the benefit of a family he enjoys spending time with that has room for him.
Also he has been able to get a few acting jobs during the pandemic.
One, a Rogers and Hammerstein outdoor concert with four other actors at Barrington Stage in Massachusetts, led to a virtual Christmas show, opening online tomorrow and available for five days.
Massachusetts was preparing to allow the resumption of live indoor theater, he said, “So I told the artistic director, Julie Boyd, that I thought the governor was going to open the theaters by November and since her theater was the only one COVID-ready that we should have a Christmas show to offer her audience and that I could put one together,” Green said.
“Well, sure enough, the governor opened up theaters in November but then in a small asterisk at the bottom of the announcement said—but no singing inside an occupied theater.
“So I assumed the whole thing would be canceled but Barrington Stage decided to move forward by having us come to the theater for two weeks, build the show and film it in an empty theater to be streamed. So that’s what we did!”
The shutdown was a shock to everyone but has hit the performing arts especially hard and for Green there was not really a Plan B.
“I’ve been one of the lucky ones; I’ve only ever done what I do,” he said. “On paper I’m not qualified to do anything else.”
A feature in The Baytown Sun in 2016, written by Susan Passmore, said Green graduated from REL in 1991, then went to Rice University on a football scholarship.
It was in his freshman year, though, that he realized his music was more important to him than football, so he quit the sport and auditioned at the Shepherd School of Music at Rice, where he was able to get a scholarship and continue at the university.
After getting a degree from Rice, he worked for nine months performing on a cruise ship that sailed out of New York and was able to audition and win a part on the Broadway show, “Play On.”
Since then, he has worked steadily on Broadway, in other New York theaters, regional theaters and in television.
“It has been a blessing for 20 years because I’ve worked nonstop.”
On a positive note, “This is the first time in my adult life that I’ve been at home with my family in Baytown Christmas, Thanksgiving and New Year’s. That has never happened before.”
During the holiday season, he said, Broadway adds performances. He also spent six years performing in the Radio City Christmas Show.
Green has taken part in virtual concerts and benefits from his mother’s home, even clearing things off the wall in one of the bedrooms to serve his in-house “studio.”
He has also auditioned for several television shows, a process that is now done virtually as well. The neighborhood noises present a challenge, with lawn mowers and loud truck and barking dogs not conducive to online performances.
“I swear it’s quieter in New York City than it is in Chaparral Village,” he joked.
Broadway theaters have officially announced that shows are suspended at least through May, but Green expects the shutdown to go longer. For now, though, he’s enjoying time with family and other attractions the city has to offer.
“One of the biggest blessings of being home is Shipley’s donut holes and Luby’s. New York doesn’t have anything like either of those two things, so I’m always grateful for both of those things,” he said.
Baytown alum Alan H. Green joins Alysha Umphress and Joel Waggoner in the streaming production “Holiday Getaway,” available 6:30 p.m. Friday through 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The show, produced by Barrington Stage Company of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, is available for $25 at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34860/store/donations/35892.
Green’s Instagram handle is alanhgreen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.