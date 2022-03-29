There’s power in the feminine, in being a woman. Despite being mansplained out of just about every significant phase of history and human development, women are movers and shakers, we’re moneymakers, baby makers, life givers and sustainers.
We carry deep inside of us the very seed of human life and we’re the fertile soil that nourishes it, if we decide to go that route.
That’s a primal truth right there, one that the patriarchy can’t change no matter how doggedly it tries to govern our biology.
History is ripe with phenomenal women who made advances both great and small in our lives. Been to an aquarium lately? Thank a woman; Jeanne Villepreux-Power came up with that idea. The brown paper bag you toted your lunch to work in? Margaret E. Knight invented the machine that folded and glued it.
Somewhat ironically, it was a woman — Josephine Cochrane — who invented the dishwasher. Mary Anderson invented windshield wipers, and you can thank Melitta Bentz for those coffee filters that make brewing your morning cuppa so easy.
The list goes on, but you get the idea. Hell, if you’re reading this at all and breathing air while you do it, thank a woman. Because you wouldn’t be here without one. (By the way, call your mother.)
This month we’ve celebrated women’s history, which of course is inextricably woven into human history. But let’s not stop there.
Right now, a woman you know is making her mark, running a household or/and running a Fortune 500 company, making cookies or/and making her first million, pushing a stroller or/and pushing through boundaries. Right now, a young girl is watching the women around her, looking for clues, looking for the way forward and soaking it all up like a sponge.
Yes, let’s keep celebrating women’s history. But let’s also celebrate women’s history in the making, the women who are living it right now and those who are up and coming. History is great, but there’s no time like the present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.