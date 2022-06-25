Walls Foundation donates to charities

The Baytown Sun directed $10,000 recently to four charities: Habitat for Humanity of Baytown, Baytown Meals on Wheels, United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County as well as The Love Network, to help these organizations further their respective missions in the community.
The gift came via the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation, which allows publishers at all Southern Newspapers-owned papers to choose a local non-profit or non-profits to receive funds each year.
Carmage Walls founded Southern Newspapers, which now owns 11 community newspapers in Texas and Oklahoma. Martha Ann Walls served as president of the company for most of its history. Their daughter, Lissa Walls, now owns the company, and her parents’ legacy of community giving lives on through her and the foundation.
“Every year, it is one of our greatest pleasures to give back to the communities we serve from the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation. There are so many deserving non-profits that help those less fortunate among us. We hope this helps them continue their good works,” said Baytown Sun Publisher Carol Skewes;
Publishers of each newspaper recommend organizations for funding, and the foundation’s board votes on distribution.
Organizations that received grants for 2022 provide housing assistance, meals, job training, counseling, education, financial assistance, basic needs and health care, among other worthwhile endeavors.
In the past 10 years, the foundation has given more than $3 million to the communities Walls-owned newspapers serve, including Galveston, Baytown, Brazoria County, Bay City, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Paris, New Braunfels, Kerrville, Seguin and in Lawton, Oklahoma.
The newspapers themselves help sponsor local events and activities that benefit the areas they service. Just a few of those sponsored by The Baytown Sun include the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation, the Rotary Club, the Lions Club, the Kiwanis Club, the Pilot Club, ACE District (Arts, Cultural & Entertainment District), American Cancer Society, Bay Area Homeless Services, Baytown Chamber of Commerce, West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce, Lee College Foundation, Project Blue and many school sports and arts activities.
“Walls Foundation grants allow us to have a significant impact on non-profits that enrich our community and the efforts of local volunteers,” Skewes said. “We literally are invested in our towns in so many ways, including job creation, community building, accountability journalism, marketing to help local businesses reach audiences and more. I’m proud to be a part of that mission.”
