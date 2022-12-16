About 80 million pounds of plastic will be diverted away from landfills over the next year, thanks to a new unit in operation at ExxonMobil’s Baytown Complex—and that’s plastic that until recently was considered unrecyclable, according to the company.

Dave Andrew, vice president of new market development, said the new process opens up recycling to materials like bubble wrap, artificial turf, plastic cutlery and shrink wrap. It allow allows recycling of food packaging like potato chip bags that have layers of different kinds of plastic or even aluminum foil.

