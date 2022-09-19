Goose Creek CISD will honor the late Coach Nadine Horne on Friday, September 30th at 6:30 p.m. in the Ross S. Sterling High School girls gym before the varsity volleyball game. The ceremony will include a proclamation from the City of Baytown and unveiling of a plaque in her honor.
Coach Horne began teaching volleyball at Sterling High School in 1986, and was named the head coach in 1991. Over the span of 30 years in GCCISD, 25 of which were spent as the head coach, Horne went to the playoffs for 23 of those years. The only two seasons in which she did not make it were in 2002 and 2004. In between those two seasons, she had her best season ever in which she made it to the regional quarterfinals in 2003. She also made it to the area round of the UIL playoffs seven times in those 23 years of playoff runs: 1992, 1997, 1998, 2005, 2006, 2011, and 2012.
In 1993, the volleyball program at Sterling was awarded with the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) National Team Academic Award for their outstanding performance in the classroom. This award is something that she then achieved every single year for the remainder of her career. She accumulated 23 consecutive years of this accomplishment, and also left the tradition for the current coach to continue.
Upon retirement in 2016, Coach Horne returned home to be closer to her family in Waco, TX, where she passed away on February 10th, 2022; one day after her 61st birthday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.