LaShonda Mays awarded

LaShonda Mays, left, was named the Operating Partner for the Second Quarter for Whataburger Unit #1072 thanks to her efforts and that of her staff and management. This is the Whataburger located on Highway 146 and Interstate 10 next to Walmart. Also pictured are Gary Morrison, a longtime customer of the Mont Belvieu Whataburger, and Stephanie Wilson, the restaurant’s manager.

 Baytown Sun photo by Matt Hollis

LaShonda Mays said creating a positive, professional working atmosphere for her staff and customers is key to her success at the Mont Belvieu Whataburger. 

“It is about getting involved and seeing what the customer needs and wants, and then bringing them back here,” Mays said. 

