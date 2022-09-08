LaShonda Mays, left, was named the Operating Partner for the Second Quarter for Whataburger Unit #1072 thanks to her efforts and that of her staff and management. This is the Whataburger located on Highway 146 and Interstate 10 next to Walmart. Also pictured are Gary Morrison, a longtime customer of the Mont Belvieu Whataburger, and Stephanie Wilson, the restaurant’s manager.
LaShonda Mays said creating a positive, professional working atmosphere for her staff and customers is key to her success at the Mont Belvieu Whataburger.
“It is about getting involved and seeing what the customer needs and wants, and then bringing them back here,” Mays said.
Mays’ efforts have paid off as she was recently named the Operating Partner for the Second Quarter for Unit #1072, located on Highway 146 near Interstate 10 near Walmart. This means Mays was named the best Operating Partner out of the Whataburger restaurants located in the Houston, Baytown and Pasadena area.
In March 2021, Whataburger promoted its general managers to become operating partners and gave them a raise. The news came as Whataburger officials said the fast-food chain was entering its largest growth phase in its 70-year history.
Mays thanked her staff and management for helping her achieve the recognition.
“They did really well,” Mays said. “We had to bring on some new people and get the store staffed up. The management supported me with their leadership and gave good advice as far as what changes needed to be made. The store has actually climbed up in sales quite a bit.”
Mays worked at the Whataburger in Galveston on 61st Street for 10 years straight before working at some other fast food locations before landing the job at the Mont Belvieu Whataburger, which opened about five-and-a-half years ago.
Stephanie Wilson, the Mont Belvieu Whataburger manager, had kind words for Mays.
“I think she is awesome,” Wilson said. “She makes sure things are taken care of and that we are taking care of ourselves.”Mays started at the Mont Belvieu Whataburger in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.