Updated: October 7, 2022 @ 11:27 pm
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Baytown police arrested a man and a woman Wednesday in the 4600 block of Crescent Lake Circle for criminal trespassing.
Thefts
• A total of $6,180 in building materials was stolen Wednesday in the 6400 block of Interstate 10.
• Vehicle parts worth $5,000 were stolen Wednesday from a business in the 1800 block of I-10.
• Several tools and auto parts were stolen from a vehicle Wednesday in the 2300 block of North Main Street. The tools were valued at $400, while the auto parts totaled $240.
• Burglars broke into a coin-operated machine Wednesday in the 4500 block of Garth Road. A total of $400 was stolen.
Drug possession
• A Baytown man was arrested Wednesday at the intersection of North Main and Bob Smith Road for possessing 0.01 grams of crack cocaine.
• A man was found to possess 0.80 grams of amphetamines/methamphetamines while in jail.
