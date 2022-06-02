As the campaign begins to close, United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County prepares for the annual meeting and official report to the community.
Although community impact is the mission, it is important to remember that the campaign is critical to United Way’s efforts to positively impact the community.
There are many donors, both corporate and individual, as well as volunteers, who come together to do amazing things for our community. Companies like ExxonMobil, Covestro and Chevron Phillips, Zachry Group, H.E.B., United Parcel Service, and ONEOK, plus small businesses and school districts that participate to make a difference in the community where we work, play and raise families. All give so much to our community through United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County and other impactful organizations.
“Thanks to strong community support from our local businesses, their employees and individual community donors,” said campaign chair Patti O’Neill-Burn, “more than $2 million is flowing into important programs. This financial support, along with many hours of service by volunteers who roll up their sleeves, creates the change that makes our community strong.”
The community is reminded that the campaign is still active. Anyone who still wants to make a gift can do so either by making a gift online through the secure donation site at www.unitedwaygbacc.org\give or mailing a gift to 5309 Decker Drive, Baytown, TX 77520.
Annual meeting announced
United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, June 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Eagle Point Pavilion in Mont Belvieu. The board of di-rectors, volunteers and staff will provide a report to the community, including campaign awards for high achievement workplace campaigns and volunteers who coordinate the campaigns, as well as special recognition of volunteer leadership representing the Board of Directors.
This is the official business meeting for the organization. Donors are encouraged to attend to learn more about the community investments that were made possible by their gifts, as well as to elect the Class of 2025 Board of Directors. Nominees for the Class of 2025 (July 2022 – June 2025) include Jason Conley, Exxon Mobil; Virginia Hubbard, Retired, Chevron Phillips; Demetrius McCall, Goose Creek CISD; Deena Smith, Community Resource Credit Union; and Crystal Ste-venson, Amegy Bank .
The meeting is open to the public, however registration is required. RSVP online at https://www.unitedwaygbacc.org/annual-mtg2022 by June 10, 2022 to attend this lunch meeting.
