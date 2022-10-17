Area playwright to present work at Lee College Saturday
The Lee College Performing Arts Center will present “Revival,” a play by Houston-area playwright Bobby Britton Jr. at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Black Box theater.
General adult tickets are $15. Tickets for students, seniors or military, with ID, are $10 and are available at www.lee.edu/pac or by calling the box office at 281-425-6255. The play is recommended for mature audiences only, according to promotional materials.
The play is an autobiographical story of the author’s experience growing up as a homosexual in the church in the south. “The idea of using the name ‘Revival’ is the meaning of being a new and fresh encounter. That’s really how I wanted to be ablet to, for myself, reframe the beauty of the music of the church. Even though I don’t necessarily believe the same way that I used to believe, there’s still a lot of music there that holds meaning and is attached to a lot of core memories for me.”
Britton appears as narrator in the play, which is framed around music of the evangelical Christian church. The ensemble case also includes Lowrey Smith, Jake Hadley and Alexis Riley.
Britton said he grew up in the Angleton-Lake Jackson area, then attended Stephen F. Austin State University. It was there he met several people from Baytown who were active in theater here, including Taylor Dobbs, who is now director of the performing arts center. He and Dobbs also knew each other in graduate school.
It was natural, then, that when it was time to revive the play after a COVID-induced break, Britton approached Dobbs.
“When they took over their new position at the Performing Arts Center, they were kind of explaining to me their vision for it, what they were hoping to bring as far as programming and new opportunities for performance to the community, so I pitched it to them and asked what are the chances of me being able to present this work as we begin to get back on the road after COVID, so it just kind of performed naturally from there,” he said.
While in Baytown Britton will also present a workshop for Lee College theater students about documentary performance and specifically use of autobiography in creating theater.
Dobbs said, “The PAC at Lee College is striving to build connections with the entire community. The Hispanic Heritage Month Festival show Fiesta Fest, and Revival, are both examples of an effort to reach previously underrepresented communities at the PAC. We hope to continue to grow by telling stories that represent the entire community of Baytown and the service area of Lee College.”
