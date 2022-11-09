Baytown City Council elections

Sarah Graham will be the new District 2 representative after defeating challenger Michael Emmanuel in the race for city council seats. Ken Griffith also won the District 3 race, defeating incumbent Councilman Charles Johnson.

After a hard-fought battle in District 2 and District 3, Baytown voters have elected two new members for city council. 

With all Harris County voting centers reporting, Sarah Graham has defeated opponent Michael Emmanuel in the District 2 race. In the District 3 race, newcomer Ken Griffith edged out incumbent Councilman Charles Johnson with 1,283 votes to Johnson’s 1,204.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.