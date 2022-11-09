After a hard-fought battle in District 2 and District 3, Baytown voters have elected two new members for city council.
With all Harris County voting centers reporting, Sarah Graham has defeated opponent Michael Emmanuel in the District 2 race. In the District 3 race, newcomer Ken Griffith edged out incumbent Councilman Charles Johnson with 1,283 votes to Johnson’s 1,204.
Graham netted a total of 698 votes to Emmanuel’s 479. In the ballot-by-mail category, Graham received 33, while Emmanuel gained 23 votes through mail-in ballots. Graham had nearly a hundred-vote edge over Emmanuel in early voting, 381 to 283. On Election Day, Graham earned 284 votes to 173, according to HarrisVotes.com.
Johnson had more mail-in ballots than Griffith, 64 to 41, but Griffith earned more early votes with 794 to 777. The Election Day tally, according to HarrisVotes.com, showed Griffith earning 448 votes to Johnson’s 363.
Mayor Brandon Capetillo commended both candidates on their victory.
“I congratulate council members elect Sarah Graham and Ken Griffith,” Capetillo said. “I look forward to hearing their ideas and working with them in making a better Baytown.”
Graham was thankful for her supporters who helped her during the race.
“As Lincoln once said, ‘elections belong to the people,’” Graham said. “I’m ecstatic the people of Baytown chose me as their District 2 Councilwoman. This morning I’m soaking in the support and preparing to serve my neighbors in this new capacity. I look forward to continuing to grow relationships in my hometown and I’m committed to giving Baytown my best everyday as their representative. A special thank you to those who helped spread the word to vote for Sarah Graham. It was a community effort.”
The District 2 seat was vacated by incumbent Chris Presley, who had announced he was not seeking reelection.
Griffith posted a statement on his Facebook page, “Ken Griffith for Baytown District 3 in Full Focus.”
“Getting to the finish line of my first-ever campaign for public office has left me with a cocktail of emotions,” Griffith stated. “A little sad that it’s over, a little happy for the same reasons. However, the biggest emotion that I am overcome with is the feeling that is accompanied by an overwhelming spirit of gratitude. First off, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I wish I can tell people how cunning my political strategy was and give a step-by-step on how I was able to navigate the political terrain that comes with any campaign, but that would be fraudulent. When I decided I was going to run, I set out trusting my God every step of the way.
“I walked purely by faith not by sight. And it did not return void.
“God blessed me with a set of people, who without them, my campaign would have been stuck in the mud going nowhere out the gates. From the financial donors to those who stood out with me at the polls in the rain, thank you.”
Griffith also thanked his supporters.
“To my voters, I want to thank you for your vote of confidence,” he stated. “Thank you for taking the time to consider me as your councilman and giving me your vote of confidence. Thank many of you for your text messages and phone calls of support. You inspired me to keep fighting and pushing for you. And no matter what the results, I am grateful for the new relationships I built with many of you and plan on being there for you in any way I can be of service. And for every word of faith and encouragement. Thank you. Today I am grateful and honored to be an American, a Texan, but mostly a Baytonian.”
In other local races, incumbent Democratic Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo won a second term, defeating Republican challenger Alexandrea del Moral Mealer, 546,745 votes to 530,788. Another Harris County Judge candidate, Naoufal Houjami, netted 108 votes.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia also won another term, defeating former Pct. 2 Commissioner Jack Morman with 105,653 votes to 95,363.
In the Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Place 2 race, incumbent Judge Lucia Bates won another term defeating Denise Graves by a 40,844 vote to 35,517 margin.
In the District 128 race, Republican Rep. Briscoe Cain won a fourth term, defeating Democratic challenger Charles Crews 32,250 votes to 13,421.
“To the hardworking people of Texas House District 128 - thank you. Bergundi, our boys, and I thank you for your continued trust and support,” Cain said. “Voters in our community made it known they want a representative who will continue the fight to lower taxes, stand up for parental rights and choice in education, secure our border, and ensure that the Texas economy stays the strong job creator it is. There is still work to be done, though. I look forward to continuing to represent you in the Texas Legislature.”
In the Crosby ISD school board race, no runoffs are expected. Phillip Chapman won the At-Large Trustee Position 6. Incumbent Trustee Kea Lynn Lewis again won her Position 2 seat, while Lisa Kallies won Position 4. Unopposed incumbent candidate Karen St. Julian-Thomas won the Position 1 seat, while J.R. Humphries won Position 3. Heather Barrett won the Position 5 seat again, as did Jennifer Roach for Position 7.
Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, also won a third term by defeating Democrat Beto O’Rourke. He also defeated Libertarian Mark Tippets, Green Party candidate Delilah Barrios, American Solidarity Party candidate Dr. Jacqueline Abernathy, and Independent Mark V. Goloby.
Incumbent Republican Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick won again by defeating Democratic challenger Mike Collier and Libertarian Shanna Steele. Attorney General Ken Paxton, also a Republican, won against challengers Rochelle Mercedes Garza, a Democrat, and Mark Ash, a Libertarian candidate.
Republican District 4 State Senator and incumbent Brandon Creighton won another term against Democrat Misty Bishop. Democrat District 15 State Senator John Whitmire was another incumbent to win his seat again, defeating Republican George Brian Vachris.
Until canvassed, all election results are considered unofficial.
For complete results, visit www.harrisvotes.com/Election-Results/Election-Day.
