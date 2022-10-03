Anchor Club representatives displayed the Flower Garden Promise Ceremony at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s: blue for those bravely fighting the disease; purple for the family of lost loved ones; yellow for caregivers; orange for a world without Alzheimer’s and white for the hope of the first survivor of Alzheimer’s in the future.
From left, Olivia Greene, Sandra Davis, Joshua Taylor, Dena Taylor, Kole Davis, LaKesha Holmes and Christian Holmes.
Judy Wheat of the Baytown Pilot Club and Evening Pilot Club members Judy Starett, Janice Hudman and Louise King.
Connie and Charles Assiff walked in honor of Connie’s grandmother, Connie.
Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo and Judy Wheat
Members of the Rotary Club of Baytown walked in the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's at Jenkins Park.
It was a beautiful day for the October 1st Walk to End Alzheimer’s with a crowd of about 200 Walkers. The club has reached $56,000 in donations. Pilots are confident that they will reach the goal of $66,000 accomplished in 2016. Many Pilots have a personal reason for conquering the disease. Donors can still make contributions until the end of the year. “Thank you to the generous National Presenting Sponsors - Edward Jones and CVS Health, and to the Select Sponsor - Houston Methodist Hospital,” said Judy Wheat. The Pilot Club of Baytown wants to publicly thank all local sponsors.
Off the Chart - $3000 Plus Sponsors: 3Musketeers, Rotary Club of Baytown
Platinum Plus - $2000 Plus Sponsors: Sue and Chuck Fellman & Walk for Mom, Pilot Club of Baytown, Navarre Family - Clara Navarre, “Lee Duke” Robertson Jr Family, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Platinum - $1,000 Plus Sponsors: Ani Rodriguez Sanas Team, Banny’s Bunch, Baytown Lions Club, Buddy’s Buddies, Brenda Dykes and family In memory of brother Donald Jay Jackson, David Kadjar, Marcontell Wealth Management - Jennifer Marcontell, Sana’s Team, Susan Pitts & Team, Team Lumberjacks, TSO, Dr Chris & Pam Warford - Memory of her Mother - Lois Couch, Weaver’s Walk2endAlz Diana Weaver, Judy Wheat - Memory of Joe Wheat
Gold - $750 Plus Sponsors: Buddy’s Buddies, Frank & LaNelle McKay, We Care a Latte
Silver - $500 Plus Sponsors: William Barrow CFP V P RW Baird & Co. Inc., BDI - Gilbert Santana & Sheila Crawford, CommunityBank of Texas - Gary Englert, Team Connie A, Janet Hall, Jim & Jan Giroir - Memory Miff Mendoza, Lois Hofmann - Memory of Aunt Ida - Uncle Henry - Aunt Helen, Team Holland - Eric Holland, Patients Emergency Room - Ashley Shibley, Team Baytown, Texas First Bank - David Daspit, VFW Post 912 Jerry Johnson
Bronze $250 Plus Sponsors: Ad-centives - Kelly Regian Butler, A Walk to Remember, David Azzano, Carol Badillo, Designs by Carolyn - Carolyn Parrish, Stephen H. DonCarlos PLLC, ExxonMobil - Kelli Rollo, Evening Pilot Club of Baytown, La Porte Rotarians, Lance Lawrence, Pat Gersteman in Memory of Ron Gersteman, Merle’s Pearls, David Snell, San Jacinto Pilot Club, Susan G Moore-Fontenot, & David Rupert Smith, Stepping to Remember, We’re ALZ In, Totem-N-Texas Firearms - Glenn Lambrecht, West Chambers County Pilot Club, Gary & Gail Wilson, Stripling Family
Volunteers: IMPACT Early College High School Anchor, Top Teens, Interact Club
Underwriters: Acadian Ambulance Service, Ad-centives - Kelly Regian Butler, Cathy Camp, Deejay Mobile Music, Mayor Brandon Capetillo, City of Baytown Parks & Recreation, Constable, Harris County Precinct 3, HEB on Garth, Kroger on Garth, Lee College and Prison System Culinary Arts Group, Starbucks
Make a donation right now on your phone. Text 2endalz to 51555 - follow directions.
Contributions toward 2022 Walk are welcomed until the end of the year – December 31, 2022.
Pilot Club invites the community to join the fight with the 25th Annual Pilot Club of Baytown Walk to End Alzheimer’s. For information, call 281-424-7838. To donate, register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk, visit http://act.alz.org/baytown
