It was a beautiful day for the October 1st Walk to End Alzheimer’s with a crowd of about 200 Walkers.  The club has reached $56,000 in donations.  Pilots are confident that they will reach the goal of $66,000 accomplished in 2016. Many Pilots have a personal reason for conquering the disease. Donors can still make contributions until the end of the year.   “Thank you to the generous National Presenting Sponsors - Edward Jones and CVS Health, and to the Select Sponsor - Houston Methodist Hospital,” said Judy Wheat.  The Pilot Club of Baytown wants to publicly thank all local sponsors.

Off the Chart - $3000 Plus Sponsors: 3Musketeers, Rotary Club of Baytown

