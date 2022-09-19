One of the most significant issues Baytown citizens said was most important to them was traffic relief.
About 40% of those that participated in surveys and workshops for the city’s community-based five-year strategic plan, particularly under the Infrastructure and Mobility directive, said there should be a focus on roads and traffic.
Candidates for city council were asked how they plan to address traffic within the city aside from the Garth Road project. Here are their response:
Michael Emmanuel, District 2 candidate
Traffic, pedestrian access, and public transportation are all issues Baytonians face every day.
While the widening of Garth Road will decongest that corridor, there are other traffic pain points for our citizens that need to be addressed simultaneously. One that quickly comes to mind is pedestrian access. If elected, I will collaboratively work with city council to build new, wider sidewalks that extend to existing walkways and areas of interest. I strongly believe that residents of District 2 should have the choice to walk their kids to school without driving just like the newer neighborhoods.
Sarah Graham, District 2 candidate
Listen to citizens. They are on the roads and know where the problems are located. Infrastructure planning aligned with growth has got to be in sync. Not only does there need to be a well-defined and clear plan for hot spots such as Garth, Main, and Sjolander, but also clear communication and transparency with the community on how these traffic issues are going to be handled in the near future. Traffic from schools, refineries, and other high-traffic areas needs lights and turning lanes reassessed. Simple fixes such as proper lane striping need to be prioritized on main thoroughfares around town.
Charles Johnson, District 2 incumbent councilman
Road improvements and traffic relief are a priority for council. As a priority, we will continue to take into account suggestions from our citizens and staff as to where money should be spent to improve traffic flows by using signalization, road improvements, and the construction of new roads.
When I served on the Transportation Policy Council, a subcommittee for the Houston Galveston Area Council, as an alternate for (former councilman Bob Hoskins), we worked to secure funding for the Garth Road expansion project. Now that I’m a board member of the Houston Galveston Area Council, I will continue to champion funding for partnerships that can be used to address traffic issues, whether it’s road improvements or building new roads.
Ken Griffith, District 3 candidate
I know Baker Road near Craigmont has had issues in the past with safety and traffic accidents. I would love to push for making those intersections safer for our pedestrians as traffic becomes busier on that street.
The last day to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 11. Early voting begins Oct. 24 and lasts until Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.
