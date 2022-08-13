For 60 years, Lee College has trained students to become Registered Nurses (RN) and Licensed Vocational Nurses (LVN), and starting this fall, the nursing programs will offer a new, state-of-the-art learning experience that aligns with the demands and rigor of the most modern patient care.

“Nursing is much more complex than it was 20 years ago,” said Dr. Janena Norris, Dean of Nursing & Allied Health. “Nurses have a lot more responsibility at the bedside. Patients are living longer and have multiple underlying conditions, which requires more critical thinking and clinical judgment.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.