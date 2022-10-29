Barbers Hill’s District 17-5A volleyball champs will take on Galveston Ball in a bi-district match at 6 p.m. Monday at the Lee College Sports Center in Baytown.
The Eagles, 38-6 for the season and No. 1 in the state’s Oct. 24 rankings, had to wait until Friday night to know their opponent for the playoff opener. That’s because a three-way tie for fourth place in 18-5A created a three-team play-in tournament held Friday in Santa Fe.
The six-man football squad at Baytown Christian determined its playoff opponent the old-fashioned way, by winning – constantly.
The Bulldogs, 9-0 and ranked No. 2 in TAPPS Division 3, will open post-season play Nov. 17, when they take on No. 15 Cedar Park Summit in Baytown, at Al Dennis Stadium on the campus of Baytown Sterling High School.
BCA ends its regular season Friday, when it hosts Houston Second Baptist at 7 p.m.
The area’s volleyball playoff menu is varied and full, with three bi-district games set for Tuesday.
Crosby, the fourth-place finisher in District 17-5A, takes on 18-5A champion, Manvel, 30-10 and the state’s No.24-ranked team, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pasadena Rayburn.
Sterling, 17-5A runnerup, meets Santa Fe, 18-18, the third-place team in 18-5A at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Lake High School.
The Lady Rangers are 27-7 after taking a five-set win over Bridge City in a Friday night warmup game.
Anahuac, third in District 22-3A and 24-12 overall, travels to Kirbyville Tuesday to take on 21-3A runnersup Diboll.
Galveston Ball, Barbers Hill’s opponent Monday, is 18-17 for the season and 4-8 in district 18-5A, where it tied Texas City and La Porte for the fourth and final playoff spot.
