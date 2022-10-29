Playoffs ... they're here
Barbers Hill’s District 17-5A volleyball champs will take on Galveston Ball in a bi-district match at 6 p.m. Monday at the Lee College Sports Center in Baytown.

The Eagles, 38-6 for the season and No. 1 in the state’s Oct. 24 rankings, had to wait until Friday night to know their opponent for the playoff opener. That’s because a three-way tie for fourth place in 18-5A created a three-team play-in tournament held Friday in Santa Fe.

