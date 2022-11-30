Lee College regents spent more than two hours Tuesday discussing a proposed five-year plan for the college that addresses all aspects of school operations.
The plan—which includes some efforts already underway—incorporates six strategic goals:
• Student success
• Equity
• Caring community
• Community engagement
• Instructional effectiveness
• Legacy
Legacy includes long-term efforts like buildings and scholarship funding.
While the draft document presented to regents made only a few references to the proposed branch campus in Mont Belvieu, President Lynda Villanueva said that effort will have a big impact on the school in the next five years.
If the project comes to fruition, it will require the addition of a new campus and decisions about what programs to have there, which could also influence plans for facilities and programs on the main campus.
Provost Douglas Walcerz presented the proposal to regents. It was not voted on; that will come in a future meeting.
Two shifts that are already taking place come up several times.
One is a new emphasis, which accelerated during the pandemic, in the college actively working to help students deal with obstacles to their education that aren’t directly related to academics.
This has been seen in regular food distribution events on campus, expansion of child care assistance, expansion of mental health services and similar support.
Another is the development of “pathways” that lay out courses of study for various programs, providing more direction for students in what classes to take, and in what sequence, to reach their specific goal, whether it is gaining an associate degree, obtaining a certification or transferring to a four-year university.
Along with designing pathways, the college provides online programs students can use to keep up with progress along the pathway and plan ahead for future semesters.
Many of the objectives presented in the plan recommendation relate to getting new students into one of the established pathways then helping them stay on it through their time at Lee College and even in the transition to whatever comes next, whether it is entering the workforce or enrollment in further education.
In several cases specific goals were outlined for three major student groupings served by Lee College: students enrolled in one of the physical locations (main campus, McNair, Liberty and the possible future Mont Belvieu campus), students enrolled in dual credit courses at a high school in the college service area, or students enrolled in courses at one of the eight prison units served by the Huntsville Center.
In addition to the strategic objectives, Walcerz referred to five “pillars” of the guided pathways approach:
• Create coherent pathways
• Get students on pathways
• Keep students on pathways
• Ensure students are learning on their pathways
• Ensure transition to end goals.
Some of the objectives that drew the most discussion were those related to diversity, equity and inclusion.
Regent Mark Hall questioned if the statement that faculty and staff “will mirror the race/ethnicity and gender of degree- and certificate-seeking students at the main campus” could be interpreted as a quota that could put the district at risk of legal action.
In another question about the proposed plan, Regent Daryl Fontenot, who chairs the facilities committee, said he would like to see an objective added that the college will develop a long-range facilities plan within the next few years.
Chairman Gilbert Santana asked Villanueva to get an opinion from the college attorney on the question Hall raised and consider adding a new objective to address a facilities plan before bringing the plan back to regents for a vote.
