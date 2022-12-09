10-3A All-District Team named Baytown Sun Sports Staff Dec 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The top football players in District 10-3A-Division 1 were spotlighted as the All-District teams were named. Top honors:Coach of the Year: Josh Smalley, OrangefieldCo-District MVP: Jacob Perrault, quarterback, East Chambers; Cameron Dischler, running back, Orangefield.Co-Offensive MVP: Jacob Johnson, running back, Buna; Landon Corbitt, running back, Anahuac.Defensive MVP: Jackson Humplik, safety, OrangefieldNewcomer of the Year: Brady Barrier, quarterback, AnahuacCo-Offensive Lineman of the Year: Will Kash, East Chambers; Jonathon Cooper, AnahuacDefensive Lineman of the Year: Robert Bailey, Anahuac All-District Honors (by school) AnahuacFirst team: Talon Cunningham, receiver; Quandre Coates, tight end; Garrett Dye, linebacker; Brooks Henicke, linebacker; Javion West, defensive back; Braden Lanferman, utility. Second team: Brandon Mayon, offensive line; Dalton Hendrix, offensive line. BunaFirst team: Toby Marse, quarterback; Trace Marks, offensive line; Isiah Robinson, defensive line; Billy Robinson III, defensive back, Kale Knox, linebacker; Evan Whitehead, utility; Second team: Reece Boyd, offensive line. East ChambersFirst team: Payton Anderson, receiver; Darius Green, receiver; Leo Avila, kicker; Spencer Schepf, linebacker; Michael Kelly, offensive line; Carson Mann, offensive line; Ja’den Thibodeaux, defensive back; Juan Palacios, utility; Second team: Garrett Reeves, linebacker.HardinFirst team: Ryelee Kubeczka, punter; Landon Ponton, linebacker; Andrew Guidry, offensive line. KirbyvilleFirst team: Azion Mahathay, running back; Hunter O’Bannion, offensive line; Bron Melvin, linebacker; Ryon Nation, utility. Second team: Jace Huffman, quarterback. OrangefieldFirst team: Gavin Perry-Koci, running back; Gavin Pollack, offensive line; Ethan Brown, offensive line, Morgan Sampson, defensive end; Kyle Michael, linebacker; Lane Gipson, linebacker; Kane Smith, defensive back; Koen Maddox, defensive line; Leyton Loft, linebacker; Mason Manning, defensive back; Mason Houghton, utility. Second team: Brayden Parker, quarterback; Case Singleton, running back; Morgan Sampson, defensive line; Kyle Michael, linebacker; Lane Gipson, linebacker.TarkingtonFirst team: Karson Jones, running back/utility; Junior Ma’Alaelu, defensive back. Second team: Gunner Moore, running back; Nathan Wells, defensive line. 