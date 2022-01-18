How many times were you told as a child when you were hurt “just walk it off” or “it will stop hurting when the pain goes away” or “you will be alright”? Have you ever told someone something similar when they were physically hurt?
Well with mental health it doesn’t work like that – ever. We were not designed for it to work like that. Men especially, have been conditioned and trained to be “tough”, take care of business, and only “sissies” cry. Don’t you know that’s a lie?
The truth is the hurt that we feel or sense within, is not designed for someone to come along and “fix” for us. But without question we men do need someone to come along and help us grasp whatever it is that we are not grasping so that we can fix or repair ourselves. It is not rocket science although sometimes it takes more time to help a man sort through their pain or life experience, so that they can “know” what even needs to be repaired.
I spoke with a client recently and at the end of the session he was asked if he knew what had just taken place for the past 45 minutes or so. His reply was “yeah, we had a conversation.” To his surprise I explained that in fact he had just been counseled. Most of the time mental health treatment and/or counseling is not epiphanies resulting in 180 degree turn arounds. When a person is driving and gets off track, what is one of the first things that happens to let him know that he is off track? Yes of course, he feels or senses a thump, thump, thump from the safety reflectors embedded in the road. Of course, when that thump, thump, thump is felt everyone knows that it is a signal to turn your vehicle completely around and go back the other way – right? Wrong. The thump, thump, thump is simply letting you know to slightly steer back into the proper lane and voila’ you're back on track!
We have been taught falsely and for that matter wrongly that for a man to ask for help especially from a mental health counselor is a weakness. Our society has made it a very foolish weakness by iterating and perpetuating this nonsense. Consultants of all types make their expertise available when requested. And of course there is an expected payment as there should be. The better the consultant the more the fee. It is no different with mental health counselors who bring their expertise regarding mental health concerns. There should be a healthy asking for help by anyone who needs help. Men should not look down upon another man because he has asked for help. It should be completely acceptable, normal, and expected. Gosh isn’t that what prayer is, admitting to the Creator that help is needed and asking for it? Have you ever thought that by asking another human to help you is very much like asking the Creator for help?
So, let’s work on fixing this. It begins by acknowledging our wrong and how we have wronged our children. Go ahead and call your children and let them know that you were wrong. You were wrong by not seeking help for yourself when you were anxious, depressed or otherwise.You were wrong when you refused to open your wallet and pay money to a counselor so that your soul would have comfort when comfort was desperately needed. You were wrong to say to them “Oh its OK, everything will work its way out ... it always does!” Sure, it will work its way out, good, bad, ugly or beautiful – but typically good and beautiful only happen when we take initiative to do good and beautiful. Who loses when we do not get timely, appropriate, care for our own soul? Us, our family, the community, and the whole world.
We need your help.
Help CAN destigmatize the need for behavioral health or mental health services. Our program has some of the best psychiatrists, medical doctors, and therapists available and utilizes our core curriculum, Positive Psychology & Universal Ethics. Our curriculum deals with not only abnormal behavior but we also help people determine what is normal behavior for them. We are a Texas 501c3 determined to make Texas and the whole world a better place. Counseling may be painful at first. It hurts a lot for a man to admit that he doesn’t know how to talk and engage his spouse, parent, son or daughter properly. It hurts a lot for a man to admit that he doesn’t know how to talk to or engage his employer properly. But once he does admit that he doesn’t know _____, the journey back to the proper lane and being on track begins. And what a wonderful, magical, journey it becomes.
So, do you think or feel that you would benefit from team CAN counseling? Or perhaps know someone close to you who does? An isolated teenager, a co-worker, a boots-on-the-ground first responder, another checked-out caring person in the community?
Repairing the world means we first repair our communities. Repairing our communities means we first repair our families. Repairing our families means we first repair ourselves. When we do this, together, we have done something wonderful. Let’s transform our anxiety, depression, “F”-it attitude, trauma, etc. into something that will ultimately benefit the world, now and in the future. That’s why we are here isn’t it?
Won’t you join CAN on this wonderfully, magical, journey of repair? CAN Behavioral Health energizing communities to do good together! It doesn’t work any other way.
For more information call CAN Behavioral Health at 281-427-4226 or visit www.CANBH.org. If you think you are mentally healthy but haven’t donated to CAN yet, you really do not understand good mental health.
John Havenar is founder and president of Cease Addiction Now.
