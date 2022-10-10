Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable..
Rushing
Player, Team C-Yds-TDs
Josh Evans-Pickens, NCP 89-687-8
Isaiah Castille, GCM 78-564-3
Tyresse Barnes, LP 71-548-9
Keenan Lawrence, LP 68-536-9
Manny Shaw, BH 93-509-4
Levi Fontenot, Cro 99-476-4
Davion Walker, PAM 63-457-9
Ja’coryn Baker, PAM 82-417-4
Pat Overmyer, KP 46-413-10
Brayden Moronko, KP 52-390-2
Aiden Troost, KP 57-384-4
Passing
Player, Team C-Att-Int-Yds-TDs
Kody Fuentes, BH 135-224-7-1674-22
Pat Overmyer, KP 89-158-1-1300-17
Davion Wilson, PAM 73-103-3-1269-10
Levey Duncan, Lee 51-89-3-986-10
Cyrin Myles, Cro 78-133-3-972-9
Jhamaud Jackson, LP 51-101-3-825-5
Cameryn Davis, GCM 38-77-4-494-4
Blake Russell, NCP 22-42-0-311-2
Receiving
Player, Team C-Yds-TDs
Pierce Richards, KP 47-658-10
Caleb Goodie, PAM 28-621-6
Cyler Williams, BH 27-390-6
Tripp Davis, BH 26-350-5
Devante Broussard, Lee 25-373-4
David Ards, Cro 25-350-2
Brady Thompson, BH 24-249-1
Luke Smith, Cro 24-301-3
Nick Samuel, GCM 23-213-3
Ja’Quan Holmes, PAM 18-229-1
Scoring
Player, Team TDs-KPts-Misc-Total
Ja’Corey Boston, Lee 7-12-2-56
Josh Evans-Pickens, NCP 9-0-0-54
Keenan Lawrence, LP 8-0-0-48
Tyresse Barnes, LP 8-0-0-48
Pierce Richards, KP 8-0-0-48
Pat Overmyer, KP 7-0-0-42
Caleb Goodie, PAM 6-0-0-36
Cyler Williams, BH 6-0-0-36
