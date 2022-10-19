During the 2022 Texas Municipal League (TML) Annual Conference and Exhibition in San Antonio (October 5-7), the City of Mont Belvieu was one of three finalists for a 2022 Municipal Excellence Award in management innovations for cities under 25,000 in population. 

The City was recognized for its housing scoring matrix.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.