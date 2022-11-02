Pilot is proud to contribute to Lee College Foundation knowing the funds go to a student who otherwise may be unable to attend college. Scholarships are available through the Lee College Foundation for both tuition and textbooks, and are awarded annually to help students cover academic expenses. Scholarships are available for all students, regardless of their area of study. In order to qualify, the student must: 1) have a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher; 2) be enrolled in Lee College part-time, full-time, or as a dual credit student; 3) complete and submit the scholarship application online. Only one Foundation tuition scholarship will be awarded to any student per academic year. Students may also apply for summer scholarships, which are awarded pending available funds. For more information about Lee College Foundation and scholarships see https://www.lee.edu/foundation

 

