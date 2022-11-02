Pictured are Pilot Catherine Moeller, Pilot & LCF Board Judy Wheat, LCF Chairman Steve DonCarlos, LCF Executive Director & Vice President College Advancement Patricia Ranzini, Pilot Education Leader Susan Moore-Fontenot, and Pilot Helen Gerlich.
Pictured are GCCISD Education Foundation president Ashley Shibley, Pilot Helen Gerlich, GCCISD Education Foundation director Erika Foster, GCCISD Education Foundation vice president of Finance Gilbert Santana, GCCISD Education Foundation director and Pilot Education Leader Susan Moore-Fontenot, GCCISD superintendent of schools Dr. Randal O’Brien, Pilot members Judy Wheat & Catherine Moeller.
Pictured are Pilot Catherine Moeller, Pilot & LCF Board Judy Wheat, LCF Chairman Steve DonCarlos, LCF Executive Director & Vice President College Advancement Patricia Ranzini, Pilot Education Leader Susan Moore-Fontenot, and Pilot Helen Gerlich.
Pictured are GCCISD Education Foundation president Ashley Shibley, Pilot Helen Gerlich, GCCISD Education Foundation director Erika Foster, GCCISD Education Foundation vice president of Finance Gilbert Santana, GCCISD Education Foundation director and Pilot Education Leader Susan Moore-Fontenot, GCCISD superintendent of schools Dr. Randal O’Brien, Pilot members Judy Wheat & Catherine Moeller.
Pictured are Pilot International Club of Baytown Education leader Susan Moore-Fontenot, Pilot Catherine Moeller, Judy Wheat, Helen Gerlich and Librarian Jamie Eustace.
Pilot is proud to contribute to Lee College Foundation knowing the funds go to a student who otherwise may be unable to attend college. Scholarships are available through the Lee College Foundation for both tuition and textbooks, and are awarded annually to help students cover academic expenses. Scholarships are available for all students, regardless of their area of study. In order to qualify, the student must: 1) have a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher; 2) be enrolled in Lee College part-time, full-time, or as a dual credit student; 3) complete and submit the scholarship application online. Only one Foundation tuition scholarship will be awarded to any student per academic year. Students may also apply for summer scholarships, which are awarded pending available funds. For more information about Lee College Foundation and scholarships see https://www.lee.edu/foundation
Pilot International Club of Baytown makes donation to Goose Creek CISD Education Foundation
The GCCISD Education Foundation is a non-profit, tax exempt 501(c)(3) public corporation operating independently under its own board of directors. The Foundation’s vision is enhancing education in the Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District. The GCCISD Education Foundation partners with the community to provide resources, enrich teaching, inspire learning and provide opportunities for excellence in education for all students in GCCISD.
Pilot Club donates to Sterling Municipal Library
The Library is very accommodating, many local citizens have frequented the library for over sixty plus years. Many remember the Library being a very small building on Texas Ave before it moved to it current location on Mary Wilbanks Ave at the end of Texas Avenue approximately 60 years ago. The Library offers research material and fun reading by almost any of our favorite authors. The Library staff is very helpful for any needs. Pilots love our library. For more information, see https://baytown.org/library/Baytown
Pilot International is a world-wide volunteer service organization founded in 1921 in Macon, GA, on the guiding principles of “Friendship and Service.” From its very beginnings, Pilot International and its clubs have been dedicated to spreading the spirit of volunteerism. Pilot International focuses on education, brain health and safety and supporting those who care for others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.