Monday, Sept. 12 at 10 am at the Sterling Municipal Library the Baytown Genealogy Society will host Baytown Sun historical columnist Chuck Chandler for a genealogical presentation. Chuck Chandler was born and raised in Baytown, and is past vice president of the Baytown Historical Preservation Association.  He currently serves as a member of the Harris County Historical Commission and the Chambers County Historical Commission. 

He has written a Historic Texas Cemetery designation for Hill of Rest Cemetery, Texas State historical marker narratives for six markers in Baytown, the City of Pelly, the 1876 Mary Jones School, Gaillard-Mitchell Cemetery, Brickyards on Cedar Bayou, the Goose Creek Oil Field, and a cemetery marker for Hill of Rest. 

