Monday, Sept. 12 at 10 am at the Sterling Municipal Library the Baytown Genealogy Society will host Baytown Sun historical columnist Chuck Chandler for a genealogical presentation. Chuck Chandler was born and raised in Baytown, and is past vice president of the Baytown Historical Preservation Association. He currently serves as a member of the Harris County Historical Commission and the Chambers County Historical Commission.
He has written a Historic Texas Cemetery designation for Hill of Rest Cemetery, Texas State historical marker narratives for six markers in Baytown, the City of Pelly, the 1876 Mary Jones School, Gaillard-Mitchell Cemetery, Brickyards on Cedar Bayou, the Goose Creek Oil Field, and a cemetery marker for Hill of Rest.
He is also an Admin for the Hamman’s Baytown History … with a Twist Facebook site. Chuck has written over 120 historical columns for the Baytown Sun and his paper on the early
history of the Cedar Bayou Methodist church appeared in the 2021 Heritage Journal, an annual
publication of the Texas United Methodist Historical Society.
He has completed a book of Baytown history with Arcadia Publishing, which will come out in
January, 2023. BGS President James Winston invites the public to attend this meeting.
