Two-and-a half years ago when the local effort to bring the USS Texas to Baytown was launched, Baytown’s city manager, mayor and council members were all on board, agreeing what a tremendous thing it would be for the city. The city’s top brass attended meetings with local organizers and Battleship Foundation members.
Two-and-a half years later, Baytown is still in the running and local organizers say we are the favorite to land the battleship.
Nowadays, however, it seems city leaders have jumped ship on the effort without explanation.
Jay Eshbach, widely known for his myriad philanthropic endeavors in Baytown, has led the charge for the battleship. His frustration over the city’s lack of interest of late is running high.
Lately, Eshbach has been asking for a non-binding resolution announcing the city’s support to be placed on the agenda and voted on by council. Again, it is a non-binding statement, meaning no financial commitment.
The resolution has been emailed to the mayor, city manager and council members with a request to be placed on the agenda. The mayor could put it on the agenda himelf, but has not. Cuncil members are hemming and hawing.
The city manager says through a spokesman that he has no recollection of information being provided to him by Eshbach with the request of presenting it to council.
We have a copies of emails that say otherwise.
Furthermore, the councilwoman appointed to represent the City Council on the Bring the Battleship to Baytown Committee in January 2020 seems to know very little about the project. We surmise that comes with only attending one meeting in two years.
When asked about their support, the city manager, mayor and some council members respond that “we just need more information” but do little to nothing to get that information. It’s like they want the issue to go away.
If that’s the case, just say so.
Granted, not all the information can be known at this time. We don’t know what it will cost to get the battleship here, the cost of dredging, the cost to build any of the other accommodations that need to be build, and we do not know if the Foundation is even going to award the battleship to Baytown.
None of those vital questions, however, precludes council from considering the non-binding resolution.
Right now, all the leadership on the battleship to Baytown front is coming from private citizens. Does the city and/or council want to land the battleship?
If so, the next step is a non-binding resolution. And to be clear, the resolution does not force city to spend money. It is just a show of support
So let’s place it on the agenda, discuss it and vote.
If it fails, then so be it.
It’s clear Baytown will not be awarded the battleship unless council and administration is on board.
Eshbach and his committee, and the rest of us for that matter can handle the truth. City leaders should not be afraid to tell it. All aboard or not?
— David Bloom
Proposed battleship resolution
“The Battleship Texas Foundation is seeking a Joint Venture partner to accomplish the following two major goals:
• Create a new permanent home for the Historic Battleship Texas. This location needs to attract visitors from all over the world and also serve as a location for special events for the greater Houston area.
• Partner with The Battleship Texas Foundation in the relocation, restoration of the ship and the enhancement of the visitor experience, to create an experience that allows for greater understanding of Naval history and serve as a source of pride to all Texans.”
