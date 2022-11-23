A man reported being robbed at gunpoint about 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Massey Tompkins Road after meeting with two men he had arranged to buy a car from through the Facebook Market application. They got away with a wallet with cash, bank cards and IDs.
The two suspects were both described as Hispanic men. One was about 6 feet, 1 inch tall with a stocky build and a full beard. He wore a black hoodie, black hat and black sweatpants.
The other was described as about 30 years old, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with a light complexion. He wore a gray face covering, a gray sweater, blue jeans and a gray hoodie.
One of the robbers spoke Spanish with a Puerto Rican accent.
The victim refused EMS treatment and drove himself to the hospital to be treated for head injuries, police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said.
Burglaries
• A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1800 block of James Bowie Drive Monday.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 300 block of Tri City Beach Road Monday.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 2800 block of West Baker Road Monday.
• A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 7400 block of Eastpoint Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.
Thefts
• A stolen Ford F-150 was recovered in the 16000 block of Avenue C in Channelview about 2 p.m. Monday.
• Clothing was reported stolen from a nonprofit organization in the 100 block of West Defee Avenue Tuesday.
• A phone was reported stolen in the 4600 block of Village Lane Tuesday afternoon.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 5100 block of Forest Trail about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
