A 29-year-old Baytown man, Milko Jasso, was fatally shot about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 500 block of Park Street, according to Baytown Assistant Police Chief Eric Freed.
Police responded to a shooting report there, Freed said, and discovered the man dead with at least one gunshot.
The preliminary investigation showed that Jasso started a physical confrontation with a 20-year-old woman and her 36-year-old boyfriend inside their home.
At some point during the fight the woman retrieved a handgun and shot Jasso, Freed said.
Police got a warrant searched the home for evidence, Freed said, and took the man and woman into custody for separate questioning.
No charges had beef filed Wednesday afternoon.
