Bay Area Homeless Services receives $5000 from Rotarians

From left BAHS executive director Bill Eckert, former Mayor Pete Alfaro, Rotary Club president Melissa Reabold and BSHS director and architect Pete Lester.

The Rotary Club of Baytown donated $5000 to Bay Area Homeless Services Nov. 17 to help with the next phase of rebuilding the shelters that help homeless individuals. 

