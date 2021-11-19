Sorry, an error occurred.
Sunny. High near 65F. Winds light and variable..
Generally clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 19, 2021 @ 2:30 pm
From left BAHS executive director Bill Eckert, former Mayor Pete Alfaro, Rotary Club president Melissa Reabold and BSHS director and architect Pete Lester.
The Rotary Club of Baytown donated $5000 to Bay Area Homeless Services Nov. 17 to help with the next phase of rebuilding the shelters that help homeless individuals.
