Shots fired
A home and a vehicle were struck by gunfire in the 1500 block of Nolan Road about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police found spent casings.
Updated: August 11, 2022 @ 6:43 am
Burglaries
• Tools were reported stolen from a building in the 3200 block of Crosby Cedar Bayou Road over the weekend.
• An attempted home burglary was reported in the 100 block of Dent Drive Monday.
• Lawn equipment was reported stolen from a building in the 3200 block of McKinney Road Monday.
• A 9mm black Taurus was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of West Baker Road Monday.
• A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Morris Street Tuesday.
• Tools and lawn equipment were reported stolen from a building in the 200 block of East Adoue Avenue Tuesday.
Thefts
• A white 2003 Toyota 4-Runner with Texas license CTS783 was reported stolen in the 1200 block of Missouri Street Monday.
• A black 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with Texas license LKP271 was reported stolen in the 200 block of Lakewood Drive Monday morning.
• A recreational vehicle was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Hartt Drive Monday.
• A golf cart was reported stolen in the 4100 block of Interstate 10 Monday. A man was arrested.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 6800 block of Interstate 10 Tuesday.
• A trailer was reported stolen in the 6700 block of North Highway 146 Tuesday.
• Clothing was reported stolen in the 1300 block of Memorial Drive Tuesday.
