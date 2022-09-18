Just like a year ago, four quarters weren’t enough for Barbers Hill and Crosby.
But this time, it was the Eagles who came out the winners, 28-27, after a single overtime at Eagles Stadium Friday night.
On the first overtime play by Barbers Hill from the 25-yard line, quarterback Kody Fuentes fired a touchdown pass to receiver Caleb Knight and Justin Neail’s extra point gave the Eagles a 28-21 lead. Last year’s overtime loss might have been on the minds of many Eagle fans as the Cougars answered right back.
Crosby quarterback Cyrin Myles dashed in for the score to cut the lead to one – and then the top-ranked Class 5A team in Greater Houston quickly lined up for an all-or-nothing two-point conversion attempt.
However, Barbers Hill would not be denied. Not this day. Not under this week’s hometown Friday night lights.
The Eagles defense led by Nick Garcia and Trey Bright stuffed the conversion attempt by Myles well short of the goal line, sealing an exciting 28-27 victory over the Cougars at Eagle Stadium. With the win, Barbers Hill is undefeated in District 8-5A, Division 1 with a 2-0 record, while Crosby evens its record to 1-1 in league play.
Barbers Hill, 3-1, overall takes on another 2-0, 3-1 team next week, traveling to La Porte, which scored with a minute to go to beat Baytown Lee 27-20 Friday night. Crosby is 2-2 overall.
“This was an unbelievable effort from both teams,” Barbers Hill Head Coach Carl Abseck said. “Our kids fought and they never quit.
“They’ve learned how to fight and especially through adversity. They understand the gravity of playing through all four quarters and what it means. And they proved it during the course of the game.”
Fuentes passed for three touchdowns and ran for another. He was 22 of 39 for 388 yards overall, with three interceptions. Cyler Williams caught seven passes for 184 yards and one score and Brady Thompson seven for 67 yards.
Manny Shaw rushed 13 times for 67 for the Eagles but Crosby’s six sacks for 50 yards of losses by Fuentes left BH with just 43 net rushing yards.
Myles picked up 293 total yards for Crosby (192 passing, 101 rushing) while league rushing leader Levi Fontenot was limited to 3.5 yards per carry (22 for 76). Luke Smith caught eight Myles passes for 95 yards.
Crosby took its second lead of the game at 19-14 with 10:19 left to play. It came on a six-minute, 12-play, 89-yard drive capped by a 15-yard pass from Myles to tight end David Ards. A two-point pass was nullified by penalty and the retry was broken up by Eagles DB Coen Pagan.
With 3:15 remaining, after Eudy’s punt rolled dead at the Eagles 7, the Cougars defense stretched their team’s lead to 21-14 when Jonah Griffin’s blitz pressured Fuentes into an intentional grounding penalty from the end zone, which is a safety.
Barbers Hill used all its timeouts while its defense dealt Crosby a three-and-out, forcing a punt that left the Eagles 2:49 on the clock and needing to go 87 yards for a tying touchdown.
Fuentes hit a wide-open Dylan Loesch for a 30-yard gain across midfield and, on third-and-10, Williams outjumped three defenders for a 45-yard pass completion to the Cougar 4.
Then the Eagles were penalized to the 9 for a false start, and Jordan sacked Fuentes, pushing the ball back to the 18. With the clock ticking down, Fuentes found Williams on an under route and he tight-roped the left sideline until he was pushed out at the 1.
Fuentes scored on the next snap and Neail’s extra point tied the game.
Crosby wasn’t through.
A pooch kickoff and a late-hit penalty on Barbers Hill put the Cougars at the Eagles 47 to start a drive with a little shy of 60 seconds and two timeouts remaining. Myles ran for 23 and Crosby was at the Eagles 23 when Bright sacked Myles for a 10-yard loss.
A 52-yard field goal try by Eudy was blocked, bringing on overtime.
As the game began, Crosby wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. The Cougars took the opening kickoff and zoomed 90 yards in six plays before Myles leaped over the middle of the BH line from a yard out and Kade Eudy’s extra point made it 7-0.
The Barbers Hill and Crosby defenses held steady until nearly halftime, turning back possessions into each other’s territory.
Less than two minutes before halftime, Barbers Hill made the most of a short Crosby punt, taking over at the Eagles’ 46-yard line. After a sack, Fuentes connected with receiver Tripp Davis, who raced all the way to the Crosby 11 for a 42-yard gain. The junior signal-caller then fired a touchdown strike to Knight in the middle of the end zone to tie the game at 7-7 going into the break.
The Eagles picked up in the second half where they left off as Fuentes laid a 50-yard pass in the hands of junior receiver Cyler Williams, who outran the defense for an 81-yard score. The extra point gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead midway through the third period.
Crosby’s Brandt Wright returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards to the Barbers Hill 3-yard line. Luke Smith’s touchdown run inched the Cougars closer at 14-13, but the Eagles blocked the point-after kick.
